Defensive inconsistencies remain Bills’ biggest question mark heading into the playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — There was plenty of back slapping going around in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo Bills defense’s dominating performance over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Three takeaways, four sacks — including one for a safety — and chasing Rodgers to the bench while enjoying a 40-0 lead through the opening minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday was a welcome sight for a patchwork defense that had allowed a combined 107 points, 1,357 yards and 86 first downs in its three previous outings.

Encouraging as it was in a 40-14 win in which Buffalo (13-3) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed, questions remain over how the unit holds up against superior competition once the postseason opens in two weeks. And will it be enough for a prolific Josh Allen-led offense to mask Buffalo’s defensive deficiencies by simply outscoring opponents?

“These past couple of weeks we’ve been doubted,” said A.J. Epenesa, who had the safety. “Just responding. We know what caliber defense we can be.”

And yet, overwhelming a struggling Rodgers and the unraveling Jets, who are headed into another uncertain offseason is one thing. Putting together a similar performance against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert presents a far more daunting test.

As much as Buffalo enters Monday ranking 11th in the NFL averaging 21.6 points against, the team is 5-3 when allowing 21 or more points. This is also a unit that ranks 21st in yards allowed, and relying on having forced 31 takeaways — tied for the NFL lead with Pittsburgh and Minnesota through games Sunday — to get off the field.

“It was good to see our defense balling. We were hitting on all cylinders,” cornerback Taron Johnson said. “We keep that up, we can do something special.”

Perhaps.

What’s also important to weigh are the complementary keys that have added up to the Bills’ success.

The common threads in Buffalo’s losses to Baltimore, Houston and the Los Angeles Rams include the defense allowing 400-plus yards and a combined turnover differential of plus-1 for a team that enters Monday with a league-best plus-23. The losses also marked the only times this season in which the Bills trailed by 10 or more at halftime.

By comparison, the Bills are 9-0 when leading at the half, and 7-1 when scoring on their opening possession.

This places an emphasis on Buffalo getting off to fast starts, which was most evident in a 48-42 win at Detroit on Dec. 15. The defense forced punts on the Lions’ first two possessions, while the offense scored touchdowns on its first three.

If any of this sounds familiar, questions over the defense stepping up in the playoffs have been an ongoing theme.

In being eliminated three times by Kansas City and once by Cincinnati over the past four playoffs, the Bills have been outscored by a combined 134-94, allowed an average 441 yards offense and forced two takeaways (both fumbles).

Injuries and youth are the reasons behind Buffalo’s defensive inconsistencies this year. And the bright side is the unit finally approaching its healthiest entering the playoffs.

Better still is coach Sean McDermott having the opportunity to rest many of his starters in what’s essentially a mean-nothing finale at New England on Sunday.

Will it be enough?

What’s working

Red-zone production. Over the past six games combined, Buffalo has scored 19 touchdowns, two field goals and had a missed field goal on 22 drives inside an opponent’s 20.

What needs help

Consistency on a defense that still has difficulty getting teams off the field on third down. Buffalo ranks 29th in the NFL in allowing opponents to convert 44.4% of their third-down opportunities.

Stock up

WR Amari Cooper. Finished with three catches for 56 yards, including a leaping 30-yard touchdown reception, in reminding opposing defenses the depth of a Bills receiving group that will likely finish the season without anyone reaching 1,000 yards.

Stock down

Hard to knock anyone in an outing in which practice squad callup Tyrell Shavers scored on a 69-yard catch and rookie third-string linebacker Joe Andreessen finished with a team-best eight tackles in 26 snaps, two more than he played in his first 11 games combined.

Injuries

None reported, though S Damar Hamlin (rib) is approaching his return after missing his third game.

Key number

4 — The franchise single-season record number of times Buffalo has scored 40 or more points, and 13th time in seven seasons under Allen. The Bills topped 40 points 13 times from 1997 to 2017.

Next steps

McDermott cited Allen’s 104-game starting streak as the only reason he’ll start against New England before getting a quick hook. Without saying who, he said a collection of other starters will sit out.

