Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle could be in line for a big game against Carolina’s 32nd-ranked run defense

Dallas (5-8) at Carolina (3-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX.

BetMGM Odds: Panthers by 3.

Against the spread: Cowboys 4-9, Panthers 6-7.

Series record: Cowboys lead 11-3.

Last meeting: Cowboys beat Panthers 33-10 on Nov. 19, 2023 in Carolina.

Last week: Cowboys lost to Bengals 27-20; Panthers lost to Eagles 22-16.

Cowboys offense: overall (20), rush (28), pass (11), scoring (21)

Cowboys defense: overall (25), rush (30), pass (22), scoring (31)

Panthers offense: overall (30), rush (22), pass (27), scoring (28)

Panthers defense: overall (31), rush (32), pass (12), scoring (32)

Turnover differential: Cowboys minus-8; Panthers minus-5.

Cowboys player to watch

Panthers edge rusher Micah Parsons vs. Panthers offensive line. Parsons seems to be getting better as the season progresses and will be a tough matchup for Carolina’s offensive line regardless of where he lines up. Parsons has 3 1/2 sacks over his past three games.

Panthers players to watch

WR Adam Thielen. The veteran wide receiver was Bryce Young’s favorite option last season and is finally developing into that again this season after battling back from a hamstring injury that left him on injured reserve. Thielen has 17 catches on 21 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown over the past two games. When the Panthers need a first down on fourth down, the pass is almost always going to Thielen.

Key matchup

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle vs. NFL’s worst run defense. Dowdle has had the first two 100-yard outings of his career the past two weeks, resetting his career best both times. The undrafted fifth-year player on an expiring contract had 131 yards in the loss to the Bengals. Since taking over as the lead back at the start of November, Dowdle is averaging 16 carries and 81 yards with a touchdown rushing and another receiving. On Sunday, he will face the league’s 32nd-ranked run defense. Carolina allowed Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley to run for 124 yards last week and Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving to run for a career-high 152 yards the week before that. The Panthers are allowing more than 170 yards per game on the ground and 4.97 yards per carry.

Key injuries

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown was set for season-ending surgery on the right knee he injured in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Bengals. The second-year player from Texas missed all of his rookie season after tearing a ligament in his left knee in a preseason game. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence, who hasn’t played since Week 4, is close to returning from a foot injury. With the playoff hopes all but gone, the question remains whether to press the 32-year-old into action. Lawrence is on an expiring contract. … Rookie C Cooper Beebe sustained a concussion against Cincinnati.. … The Panthers are hoping to get WR Jalen Coker back on the field this week after he has missed the past three games with a quad injury. … Also, No. 1 CB Jaycee Horn has been playing with a groin injury, and that could be problematic against CeeDee Lamb.

Series notes

The Cowboys are 7-2 against the Panthers since losing a wild-card game at Carolina 29-10 during the 2003 season, the first of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells’ four years leading Dallas.

Stats and stuff

The Cowboys are 4-2 on the road this season, including victories over playoff contenders Pittsburgh and Washington. … QB Cooper Rush is 2-3 filling in for Dak Prescott, who is out for the season after surgery for a torn hamstring. Assuming Rush starts, this will be his longest stint as Prescott’s replacement. He went 4-1 in 2022 after Prescott broke the thumb on his throwing hand in the opener. … Dowdle’s 7.3-yard average per carry on 18 attempts against the Bengals was the highest for a Dallas back since Ezekiel Elliott averaged 7.9 per carry at Philadelphia in 2018. … WR CeeDee Lamb has just one 100-yard receiving game this season after finishing with eight in his breakout 2023 All-Pro season. But Lamb has five other games with at least 89 yards. He has reached 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first five seasons, the fifth receiver to do that. … S Malik Hooker’s interception of Joe Burrow was his second of the season. He has seven interceptions in his four Dallas seasons. He also had seven in four years with Indianapolis, where he spent four injury-filled years as a 2017 first-round draft pick. … The Panthers have endured six straight seasons with at least 10 losses. … Carolina’s past five games have come down to the last possession. … Panthers 1,000-yard RB Chuba Hubbard needs one rushing touchdown to pass Stephen Davis for fifth in team history. He is also 9 rushing yards away from reaching 3,000 for his career. … Rookie WR Xavier Legette had three drops last week vs. the Eagles, including one for a potential go-ahead score in the final minute. … OLB Jadeveon Clowney is tied for 11th in sacks among active NFL players. … The Panthers have 15 sacks in the past four games. Carolina’s improved pass rush has coincided with OLB D.J. Wonnum getting on the field after missing the first nine games of the season on injured reserve.

Fantasy tip

Chuba Hubbard is expected to see the overwhelming majority of carries for the Panthers, who are now thin at the position. Miles Sanders and Jonathon Brooks are on injured reserve and Raheem Blackshear is working through a chest injury. That leaves Mike Boone as the Hubbard’s backup.

