Atop the NFC West with a 4-game winning streak, the Seahawks are in playoff mode

Seattle won the first three games of the season under new head coach Mike Macdonald but then lost five of its next six and raised questions about where the Seahawks might be headed.

The Seahawks have now provided some answers with four straight wins to take the upper hand in the competitive NFC West.

“We’re in playoff mode, man,” left guard Laken Tomlinson exclaimed in a celebrating locker room after Seattle (8-5) downed divisional rival Arizona 30-18 on Sunday.

The Seahawks have won the last seven games against the Cardinals, including a 16-6 win on Nov. 24 at Lumen Field. Those two latest wins give Seattle the tiebreaker in the division, which is one of the tightest in the league with all four teams potentially in the playoff hunt.

The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) are a game back in the NFC West race after a 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Seahawks have just one divisional contest remaining — they close out the regular season against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 5.

The Rams downed the Seahawks 26-20 in overtime earlier this season in Seattle.

The Seahawks have three games before that season-ending divisional showdown, and potentially things could change. Seattle’s next two games are at home against Green Bay and the Vikings before a Dec. 26 game at the Bears. Heading into Sunday’s game at Lumen, the Packers (9-4) have dropped to 1-3 in the NFC North after losing 34-31 at Detroit on Thursday.

“Every game’s a championship game, and if you really take that approach then when you get to the big game it won’t feel different,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said about the team’s playoff mindset. “I think we’re developing it as a team, and I think the mindset is what’s really setting us apart right now.”

What’s Working

Ernest Jones IV and Coby Bryant had interceptions that led to Seattle touchdowns in the first half against the Cardinals. While this Seahawks secondary isn’t nearly the Legion of Boom, the group has shown steady improvement. Bryant had a pick-6 in Seattle’s earlier game against Arizona and has a team-leading three interceptions. Overall, the Seahawks have 11 interceptions this season.

“You need those guys, so he’s playing at a high level right now and we’re communicating really well, and really happy for Coby because he’s worked extremely hard to prepare himself and really master what we’re asking him to do,” Macdonald said.

What Needs Help

The Seahawks are still trying to figure out how to set a tone. The team hasn’t scored a touchdown on its opening series in the last 17 games. Seattle’s opening drive against the Cardinals on Sunday ended with Jason Myers’ 20-yard field goal

Stock Up

It sure seemed like the Seahawks would rely on Geno Smith’s arm against the Cardinals, who went into the game ranked 18th for pass defense. Leading rusher Kenneth Walker II was on the bench, adding to the anticipation of an aerial show. But Zach Charbonnet came along and had a career-best 134 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Overall, the Seahawks ran for a season-best 176 yards.

“Zach’s always been a great player. He’s had so many tremendous games for us, and we were confident in him the entire time,” Smith said. “We know what Zach can do. Obviously, we love Ken and we wish him a speedy recovery, but Zach’s one of our guys. He’s going to continue to get better and we are going to lean on him.”

Stock Down

Veteran receiver Tyler Lockett finished without a catch for the first time since Dec. 2, 2019, against Minnesota. Lockett remains two touchdowns away from passing Marshawn Lynch for third place on Seattle’s all-time total touchdowns list with 67. Lockett’s next 100-yard game will tie him with Darrell Jackson for second most in franchise history with 19.

Injuries

Walker was one of seven inactive players against the Cardinals because of an ankle/calf injury. He’s run for a team-best 542 yards and seven TDs this season. After Sunday’s game, Macdonald was noncommittal about his return: “We’ll work through it, but we’re not sure.”

Key Number

The Seahawks improved to 5-1 on the road with the victory. While not the best road record in the NFC — the Eagles and the Lions have six wins away from home apiece — it’s notable for Seattle, which hasn’t finished with a winning record on the road since the 2020-21 season.

Up Next

The Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

