Mixed weekend for Brady as third-tier champion Birmingham loses Football League Trophy final

LONDON (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady was at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to watch Birmingham, the English soccer club where he’s a minority shareholder, lose the final of the Football League Trophy in a 2-0 upset to Peterborough.

Teenager Harley Mills and Hector Kyprianou scored for Peterborough to win a competition for teams outside the top two tiers in England.

The trip wasn’t all bad for Brady, though.

Birmingham had already secured promotion back to the second-tier Championship earlier in the week. It then clinched the League 1 title on Saturday after Wrexham, owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, dropped points.

Brady got a stake in Birmingham in August 2023 in his first foray into the world of soccer and, as chairman of the club’s new advisory board, said he wanted to bring a winning mentality to a club from central England that last played in the Premier League in 2011.

