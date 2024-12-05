Anthony Richardson takes crucial confidence-building moments into Colts’ bye week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen never doubted quarterback Anthony Richardson would return from his benching a better…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen never doubted quarterback Anthony Richardson would return from his benching a better player.

He certainly looks as though he has improved over the last three weeks.

Richardson is running more frequently and with more power. He’s making quicker, more decisive reads. He appears to have greater command of the offense. And he has convinced teammates he can be Indy’s next franchise quarterback by leading the Colts to fourth-quarter comebacks in two of the last three weeks.

The combination has set up a perfect bye week for the 22-year-old Richardson.

“I don’t think I’ve changed much. I’ve honestly just been myself throughout the whole process,” he said after powering his way across the goal line for a decisive 2-point conversion with 12 seconds to go in last Sunday’s 25-24 victory at New England. “I think I’ve been able to relax, stay calm a little bit more. Take it day by day. Try not to focus too much on the future and try not to focus too much on the past.”

Whatever’s different has worked.

Steichen made the original quarterback switch after Richardson threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown with 17 seconds left in the first half of a 23-20 loss at Houston. He later pulled himself out of the game because he was tired.

In the aftermath, Steichen urged Richardson to pay more attention to details and spend more time at the team’s complex. The already humble Richardson took the message to heart, noting he needed to “sacrifice” more of himself for the good of the team.

Indy (6-7) can only hope Richardson’s recent successes reinforce Steichen’s message.

But the progression is far from over.

While he has relied on a strong arm to make spectacular plays, even under duress or when he’s unable to use the proper mechanics, and he has increasingly demonstrated how powerful and dangerous he can be in the ground game, Richardson’s game still contains flaws.

A slightly better completion percentage remains the lowest of any NFL starting quarterback (47.4%). Only eight starters have thrown more interceptions than Richardson (nine) and his seven TD passes are the fewest of any quarterback with at least nine starts.

Still, the Colts like what they’re seeing from the guy they drafted No. 4 overall last year, who is now 13-13 as a starter since graduating from high school.

“It shows the resiliency that he has even through some of those situations,” Steichen said before addressing last week’s long, time-consuming final drive. “Like I said, 19-play drive, holy smokes. That’s big-time to go down there and score with little to no time on the clock to get the victory.”

Not to mention the confidence required to negate the option part out of the play call, run a quarterback keeper and run through multiple defenders to get into the end zone with a little help from his friends.

Richardson isn’t entirely responsible for all of the bad numbers, either. Colts receivers have struggled to hang onto catchable passes, penalties have nullified other big plays, and he has suffered from some bad luck — as all quarterbacks do.

Could refining his touch or improving his footwork help smooth those rough edges? Sure.

But the upside is Richardson now appears to be taking the necessary steps to stay healthy and turn the promise Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard saw while scouting the 6-foot-4, 244-pound University of Florida star into production.

“The toughness, the resilience he’s playing with has been phenomenal. We’ve got to keep that thing going,” Steichen said. “We’ve got a four-game season coming up.”

Whether Richardson can progress quickly enough to snap Indy’s three-year playoff drought will be the next big test.

Indy visits Denver (7-6) next week in what could be a pivotal game in the AFC’s playoff chase. The Broncos also have a bye this week and currently hold the seventh and final spot, with Indy one game behind at No. 8.

The Colts finish the season against three struggling teams — Tennessee (3-9), the New York Giants (2-10) and Jacksonville (2-10), likely without Trevor Lawrence. The Giants and Jaguars are two of four teams already eliminated from playoff contention.

And with a week to rest, recover and refresh, the Colts are hoping to see an even better version of Richardson after the bye. Richardson expects nothing less of himself, too.

“We know we’ve just got to focus on the moment, focus on the present and focus on each and every game,” Richardson said. “But right now, we’re trying to get healthy and just back it up (with more wins).”

