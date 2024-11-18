Titans’ improvement being overshadowed by costly penalties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are starting to show signs of improving in an ugly season. Now if…

Now if they could just stop hurting themselves by drawing far too many flags.

Only Baltimore has more penalties in the NFL than the Titans, who have been flagged 88 times for 630 yards with 213 more yards nullified. They were flagged a season-high 13 times in their 23-13 loss to Minnesota, including one that so infuriated coach Brian Callahan that he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Callahan made clear that’s an area the Titans (2-8) must do better and called some of the penalties a matter of discipline.

“We can’t jump offside. You can’t do that. Those are things that we can control,” Callahan said Monday. “And we haven’t done a good enough job controlling the controlables, if you will. And those things have got to get cleaned up.”

Three illegal formation penalties alone cost Tennessee a 51-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley, a 23-yard completion to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and a combined 80 yards passing — not counting all the penalty yards.

Nine penalties this season have been offensive holding calls, and Callahan said those can be fixed with hand placement and positioning, which haven’t been clean enough. On the illegal formation penalties, Callahan said they teach that properly with that penalty a subjective call.

“We hadn’t been flagged for an illegal formation all season,” Callahan said.

What’s working

The Titans defense dropped one slot from the NFL’s stingiest defense in yards allowed. The Titans still rank first in fewest yards passing, giving up just 164.6 per game. They also forced four three-and-outs by the Vikings to give the ball back to the offense.

What needs help

Pass protection. The Titans gave up five more sacks after allowing seven a week ago. They did improve in the second half, allowing just one. But they gave up four in the first half, and the fifth sack forced the Titans to turn the ball over on downs.

Stock up

Will Levis. The second-year quarterback has put together two good games since missing three with an injured right, throwing shoulder. He had a season-high 295 yards passing in the loss and two TD passes with that penalty wiping out a third.

Only a late interception with the Titans trying to rally dinged his passer rating. Levis tied the franchise record with a 98-yard TD pass, connecting with Westbrook-Ikhine on a catch-and-run up the right sideline.

Levis now has as many TD passes (eight) as interceptions climbing back to .500 in that combination.

Stock down

Right tackle. The Titans have had a revolving door at that position with Nicholas Petit-Frere back as a starter, though he played 30 snaps. Isaiah Prince, signed to the practice squad last month, played 29. He was the one flagged three times for illegal formation, seriously hurting the Titans’ attempt at a comeback.

The Titans have started three different players at right tackle this season, not counting those who’ve taken snaps at the spot.

Injuries

Callahan said LB Jack Gibbens will be placed on injured reserve and likely miss the rest of this season with an injured right ankle the coach called “tough to watch.” Gibbens was carted off the field with his right ankle in an air cast. He had surgery Monday morning. … RB Tyjae Spears is in the concussion protocol, and Callahan hopes he might be available for this week’s game. Callahan said the Titans will open the return to play window for CB Chido Awuzie either this week or next, which he called good with the team needing reinforcements.

Key number

5 — The number of AFC South divisional games remaining out of the final seven. That gives the Titans a chance at least to climb up the division standings if nothing else.

Next steps

The Titans’ hopes of another win don’t look good. Tennessee’s current playoff chances probably sits at 1% putting the Titans closer to the No. 2 draft pick, which would be their highest draft slot since using No. 5 in 2017.

They start a two-game road swing Sunday by visiting defending AFC South champ Houston (6-4) and then Washington (7-4).

