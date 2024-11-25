The Giants were a no-show against the Bucs after releasing quarterback Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants organization got exactly what it deserved in getting blown out by…

The Giants were embarrassed in Sunday’s 30-7 loss, taunted by Mayfield after a touchdown run just before halftime. And then they saw their fans walk out on them again when the Bucs extended their lead to 30-0 and sent New York (2-9) to its sixth straight loss.

The losing streak is the longest for the Giants since 2019, when they dropped a franchise-record nine straight games to finish 4-12. That led to the firing of coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons.

Third-year coach Brian Daboll is clearly in trouble, with the Giants guaranteed a second straight losing season. They were 6-11 in a 2023 season that featured a lot of injuries.

Daboll, who denies he has lost the team, isn’t the only one whose job is in jeopardy. General manager Joe Schoen is on the hot seat and so is this entire franchise, which is celebrating its 100th year.

It’s one thing to lose. It’s quite another to give up, and that’s what the organization did when it decided to bench Daniel Jones a week ago and then release him on Friday after the 27-year-old asked co-owner John Mara to let him walk away.

While he wasn’t playing well, Jones was the Giants’ best quarterback. He gave them more a of chance to win than either Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock. Removing him from the picture was all but certain to make the Giants worse, even if it was a good business decision.

If Jones was hurt and unable the pass his physical before the 2025 season, the team would have been on the hook for a $23 million cap hit.

The problem is the players care about now. By getting rid of Jones and elevating DeVito to the starting role, the front office was telling the team it didn’t care about winning with seven games left in the season. So the players gave a lackluster effort.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence called the team soft. Rookie receiver Malik Nabers said he was sick of losing. Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said he saw a lack of effort by some players.

What they all were saying was they were angry at being betrayed. Money is never more important than winning, and the Giants made that mistake.

What’s working

At this point in the season? Nothing.

What needs help

The offense once again. The Giants have scored a league-low 163 points, including only 60 in six games at MetLife Stadium, where they are winless this season. They have scored in double figures at home twice. Daboll’s team has been held scoreless in the first half in three of 11 games and it has been held without a first-half touchdown seven times. Daboll said he will continue to call the offensive plays.

Stock up

S Tyler Nubin. The rookie has had a team-high 12 tackles in each of the last two games. His 81 tackles for the season are just two behind team leader Bobby Okereke.

Stock down

RB Tyrone Tracy. The rookie leads Giants running backs with 587 yards on 116 carries — a 5.1-yard average for the fifth-round pick. But holding onto the ball has been a big issue. Tracy’s fumble in overtime cost New York a chance to win in Germany against Carolina. He also lost the ball in the third quarter at the Bucs 5-yard line with New York down 23-0. It earned him a seat on the bench.

Injuries

LT Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (toe) left Sunday’s game in the first quarter. Chris Hubbard filled in at tackle and the Giants luckily got back DL Kayvon Thibodeaux this past week after he missed five games with a broken wrist. DeVito was banged up but Daboll expects him to start against the Cowboys.

Key numbers

10 — The Giants have gone 10 consecutive games without an interception, tying the NFL record held by the 1976-77 San Francisco 49ers and the 2017 Oakland — now Las Vegas — Raiders. The Giants and Raiders now share the single-season mark.

What’s next

A national showcase on Thanksgiving Day for the NFC-worst Giants at Dallas.

