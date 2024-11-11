Texans set franchise record with 5 interceptions but can’t hold on in 26-23 loss to Lions

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans set a franchise record by intercepting Detroit’s Jared Goff a career-high five times Sunday…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans set a franchise record by intercepting Detroit’s Jared Goff a career-high five times Sunday night.

But they failed again and again to take advantage of those turnovers and became the first NFL team in almost 12 years to lose a game when getting five or more interceptions in the 26-23 loss.

“We didn’t make the plays to win the game … to win games guys have to step up and make plays and that’s not happening,” coach DeMeco Ryans said.

The Lions became the first team to win when throwing five or more interceptions since Atlanta beat Arizona 23-19 on Nov. 18, 2012, when Matt Ryan was picked off five times.

The Texans built a 23-7 lead by halftime but were shut out in a second half when C.J. Stroud threw two interceptions.

“I blame this game on me,” Stroud said. “I’ve got to be better in those moments. When the defense is getting turnovers like they did, we’ve got to be able to reward them with points.”

It’s a second straight disappointing loss for the Texans (6-4), who lost to the New York Jets last week. Houston has lost three of its last four games after opening the season 5-1.

Goff threw three interceptions in the first two quarters and two more picks in the third. Nonetheless, the Lions scored 16 straight points to tie it with about five minutes to go on Jake Bates’ 58-yard field goal.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead with just under two minutes left, but Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 58-yard try was wide left.

Detroit won it as time expired on a 52-yard field goal by Bates.

Running back Joe Mixon admitted that dropping another game they believe they should have won was difficult, but expressed confidence that the Texans will bounce back.

Mixon scored a touchdown in the first quarter but was limited to 46 yards rushing after running for more than 100 yards in his last four games.

“Listen, we’re not going to flinch,” he said. “I promise you that we’re not going to flinch. We’re not going nowhere when it comes down to it, we know what team that we are. We know what we’re capable of and when it comes down to it we’ve just got to finish. We’ve got to play better.”

Houston’s offensive line played better than it did against the Jets when Stroud was sacked a season-high eight times. But they still gave up four sacks Sunday and Stroud was under heavy pressure for most of the second half.

Despite this, Stroud is putting it on his shoulders to turn things around.

“It’s hard to lose like that when our defense plays so good,” he said. “We’re just not scoring points at the end of the day, but we can’t just keep our heads down. We’ve got to get our heads up and go back to work.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.