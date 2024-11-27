Sports betting: NFL schedule for Thanksgiving weekend spreads out the games

Week 13 of the NFL season brings with it some special bonuses — three Thanksgiving Day games and another one…

Week 13 of the NFL season brings with it some special bonuses — three Thanksgiving Day games and another one on Black Friday, in addition to the normal Sunday and Monday slate.

Every game offers NFL betting opportunities, including the anytime touchdown prop bet.

Here are some players who could find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Running back

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions -190

Detroit Lions running backs have scored a touchdown in 25 straight games, so that could continue on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears. Jahmyr Gibbs has scored a touchdown in five of his last six games and received double-digit carries in every game this season. David Montgomery is another to consider, though his odds are -200.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants, +130

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has had some fumbling issues the last few weeks but has a good matchup this week against the Cowboys. Dallas enters the week allowing the most rushing touchdowns per game in the league. While points may be limited in the game with the over/under set at 37, getting Tracy at plus-money is worth consideration.

James Cook, Bills

James Cook is on a nice run lately, with seven touchdowns in his last six games for the Buffalo Bills, and he has a good matchup on Sunday Night Football against the 49ers at home. San Francisco is allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league.

Wide receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions -115

For the first time in eight games, Amon-Ra St. Brown did not find the end zone for the Lions last week against the Indianapolis Colts. The over/under on Thanksgiving against the Bears is set for 48.5 points, so it’s likely there will be plenty of points scored in the game.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, +145

It’s been a down year for Tyreek Hill (three total touchdowns), but a lot of that has to do with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing several games because of a concussion. In a big Thanksgiving matchup in Green Bay, Hill is likely to be targeted a bunch against the Packers.

Nico Collins, Texans

In his second game back with the Houston Texans after missing roughly a month, Nico Collins caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown last week against the Tennessee Titans. That success certainly could continue this week in another divisional matchup against the Jaguars. Jacksonville enters the game allowing the most passing touchdowns per game in the league.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

