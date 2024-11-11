Something, maybe everything, is amiss with the Jaguars amid a 2-8 start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Something, maybe everything, is amiss with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s up to owner Shad Khan to…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Something, maybe everything, is amiss with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s up to owner Shad Khan to figure out what and why. It could happen soon.

Khan’s new superyacht, the Kismet, currently is docked along the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville. The 400-foot masterpiece serves as the NFL team owner’s floating sanctuary and could be where the billionaire businessman decides the fate of coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.

The Jaguars (2-8) have lost 13 of their last 16 games, a staggering slide for a franchise that started last season 8-3 and was in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Little has gone right since, and Pederson and Baalke should shoulder the blame.

Khan, who boasted in July that this was the most talented team assembled during his 12 years as owner, must decide if the duo is part of the problem or should be given another year to find solutions. Their contracts run through the end of the 2025 season, and with the team’s bye week looming after Sunday’s game at Detroit (8-1), it’s time for Khan to consider starting over.

Baalke’s draft picks in four years have been mostly underwhelming, from first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd in 2021 to second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith in 2024. His latest free-agent class is even more damning, an aging group that cost nearly $90 million guaranteed and has yet to make a difference. He also chose to pay quarterback Trevor Lawrence and cornerback Tyson Campbell — good but not great players — like stars this summer.

Pederson, meanwhile, has no one on the roster he can point to as having developed during his tenure, and Lawrence seemingly has regressed in an offensive scheme that feels stale and predictable.

Pederson appears frustrated by his high-priced QB’s decision-making ability and maybe even his availability. When asked last week how a sprained non-throwing shoulder might limit Lawrence, he said: “Probably how he carries his duffel bag into the stadium. I don’t know. … Throwing-wise, it’s not necessarily going to affect it too much. It’s kind of a pain-tolerance deal.”

The Jaguars feel broken, and the results back it up. Even though Pederson points to being in seven one-score games this season – the Jaguars are 1-6 in those – the last two easily could have been double-digit losses.

Minnesota dominated everything except the scoreboard in a 12-7 victory in Jacksonville on Sunday. Sam Darnold’s three interceptions kept the Jaguars in it. Jacksonville allowed 402 yards, and backup quarterback Mac Jones — whom Baalke traded for in March — turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

“It’s not about one guy,” Pederson said. “This is a team deal, and offensively we didn’t do enough around Mac.”

It’s about one guy moving forward, though. Khan has invited players onto his yacht in previous years, most notably during Urban Meyer’s 13-game debacle in 2021, to gain honest feedback on the state of the franchise. It seems like a good time to do it again.

What’s working

The Jaguars may have found an answer to their short-yardage and goal-line woes: QB runs. Lawrence and Jones have a combined four rushing touchdowns in the last three games, including three by Lawrence and one by Jones against the Vikings.

What needs help

T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver became the latest tight ends to find success against Jacksonville. The others since October: Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft (3-78, TD), New England’s Hunter Henry (8-92), Chicago’s Cole Kmet (5-70, 2 TDs) and Indianapolis’ Mo Alie-Cox (2-37, TD).

Stock up

Logan Cooke landed four of his five punts inside the 20-yard line. His other one was a 68-yarder that nearly stopped at the goal line. Cooke now leads the NFL in net punting at 46.3 yards a kick and ranks second with 53.8% of his punts downed inside the 20.

Stock down

Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. is seeing a lot of double coverage without Christian Kirk on the field. In the two games without Kirk (broken collarbone), Thomas has four receptions for 34 yards.

Injuries

Lawrence is expected to practice more this week before a trip to Detroit, but with a bye week ahead, no one should be surprised if he takes a three-week break to get healthy.

Key number

1 – Jacksonville’s current spot in the 2025 NFL draft. If it holds, the Jaguars would have the top pick for the third time in five years.

Next steps

The Jags are early 13-point underdogs at the Lions, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, the largest betting line in Pederson’s three seasons and an indication of what oddsmakers think of Khan’s most talented team.

