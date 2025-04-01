1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi: First-round QB Jaxson Dart welcomed to Giants by Eli Manning

Jaxson Dart received a video message from a familiar face, one who knows what it takes to be a franchise…

Jaxson Dart received a video message from a familiar face, one who knows what it takes to be a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants.

And one also from Ole Miss, at that.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning welcomed Dart to the team Friday, a day after the Giants traded back into the first round to take the former Mississippi star — who broke Manning’s school record for career yards passing — with the 25th overall pick.

“Jaxson, congratulations on being drafted by the New York Giants,” Manning said as a smiling Dart watched the video message. “Obviously, there’s a strong connection between Ole Miss quarterbacks and the Giants.”

Manning was the No. 1 pick of the Chargers in 2004 out of Mississippi and was traded to the Giants shortly after he was selected. The late Charlie Conerly, who played at Ole Miss in the 1940s, helped lead the Giants to an NFL championship in 1956. He’s a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor and his No. 42 is retired by the team.

“I’m excited that that tradition will continue with you,” Manning told Dart of the Ole Miss-Giants connection. “So, I’m not going to sit here and tell you what a great organization the Giants are. It will not take you long to figure that out by yourself.”

The Giants took Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick Thursday night. Then, New York traded its second-round pick, a third-rounder this year and a third-round pick next year to Houston to get the 25th pick and take Dart.

While playing at Mississippi, Dart got to know Manning and his family — and hoped to someday follow the success he had in the NFL.

“He was actually one of the first people to reach out to me yesterday when the news broke,” Dart said during a news conference at the team’s facility to introduce him and Carter. “I think I’ve had such a great connection with him and the Manning family that being able to have them in my corner has been a huge asset.

“And I couldn’t be more blessed to have them in my corner coming here and continuing that in the future.”

With veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the quarterback room, Dart won’t be rushed onto the field.

He’ll be able to sit, for at least a season, and develop while also picking Manning’s brain about life in the NFL.

“I would be kind of a fool not to,” Dart said. “Really, any questions that I have, I think he’s a great person to rely on and kind of lean on. He’s been here, played at the highest level, won Super Bowls, and for me, I want to chase greatness just like he did.”

Manning ended his message to Dart by saying he enjoyed rooting for him during his three seasons at Mississippi “and I look forward to rooting for you for the Giants for the next 15 years.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.