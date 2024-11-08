Jets’ Spencer Shrader expected to kick against Cardinals after another shakeup at the position

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Spencer Shrader is next up in the New York Jets’ kicking shuffle. Interim coach Jeff…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Spencer Shrader is next up in the New York Jets’ kicking shuffle.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that Shrader is likely to be the team’s kicker Sunday at Arizona after another shakeup at the position.

Riley Patterson, who made all three of his extra point attempts last week against Houston, was released after just one game filling in for the injured Greg Zuerlein. Patterson had beat out Shrader in a mid-week competition heading into the Jets’ 21-13 win over the Texans.

Shrader remains on the practice squad, but will be either elevated or signed to the active roster ahead of the game against the Cardinals. The Jets also signed former Packers and 49ers kicker Anders Carlson to the practice squad.

“Just looking for a live leg, you know?” Ulbrich said. “So we brought a guy in that that’s got a live leg that’s kicked in the NFL. And we think Spencer Shrader, same, has a live leg.

“So, that’s ultimately what it came down to was the strength of the leg and Shrader kicked very well today. So I think he’ll get the nod on Sunday.”

Shrader signed with Indianapolis in April as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He kicked three extra points for the Colts in their season opener against the Texans in his only NFL game.

Carlson was most recently with San Francisco and was 5 of 5 on field goal attempts and 3 of 4 on extra points in two games in place of the injured Jake Moody and Matthew Wright. He was released by the 49ers on Tuesday.

Carlson was a sixth-round pick of Green Bay last year out of Auburn and was 27 of 33 on field goals and 34 of 39 on extra points in 17 games as a rookie with the Packers.

Zuerlein was a reliable and consistent kicker the last two seasons for the Jets, but struggled mightily this year after re-signing with New York in March on a two-year deal. He missed four of his last seven field-goal attempts in his last three games before landing on injured reserve with an injured left, non-kicking leg.

“Z was coming off of a career year last year and we all still believe in Z,” general manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday. “Obviously, (he) struggled with some of the mechanics and had a little tweak here, so I think this is a good opportunity for him to kind of hit the reset button. And no one’s given up on Zuerlein coming back here and helping us win games and possibly win a championship.”

In another move, the Jets also signed defensive lineman Bruce Hector to the active roster from the practice squad. Hector had three total tackles in one game played this season.

Healthy up front

The Jets might have their Week 1 starting offensive line in the lineup together for the first time in three games.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain, but was on track to return Sunday. He was a full participant at practice Friday, as were left guard John Simpson (groin) and right tackle Morgan Moses (knee).

“They look good,” Ulbrich said. “Trending in the right direction.”

Injuries

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and backup offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring) were ruled out for the game. … Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is questionable with a knee injury. Linebacker Chazz Surratt (hamstring) is also questionable. … Tight end Tyler Conklin was a full participant Friday despite tweaking an ankle during practice Thursday.

