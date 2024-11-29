Giants coach Brian Daboll not worried about his job because it’s out of his control

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is no need for coach Brian Daboll to worry about his job status with…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is no need for coach Brian Daboll to worry about his job status with the New York Giants.

The Giants (2-10) are riding a seven-game losing streak and they became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention in 2024 with a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (5-7) on Thanksgiving.

New York has five games left in the season and it would be foolish for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch to change coaches at this point. It’s unlikely to rally the team and will show the players that management has given up.

That was the positive against Dallas. After a no-show in losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the Giants played hard. They lost because they missed tackles, saw quarterback Drew Lock turn the ball over twice, including a pick returned for a touchdown, and they were assessed a season-high 13 penalties.

“I think you focus on your team. You focus on our staff, our coaches, players, and going out there to get the kind of performance and result we all want,” Daboll said Friday. “We have a lot of confidence in our people. Obviously not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination. So, we just keep working hard to fix the things we need to fix.”

Mara said earlier this season he wants to show more patience when it comes to making changes.

Daboll, who was hired in 2022, may have run out of time despite leading New York to its first playoff berth since 2016 in his first season. The team is now 8-21 over the last two seasons and looking like the bad teams that predecessors Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge coached for two years apiece.

Daboll insists his team his team will continue to work hard and try to improve.

For Daboll and even general manager Joe Schoen, that might not be enough. This was supposed to be a special season for the Giants, their 100th in the NFL. It’s been special, but for all the wrong reasons.

What’s working

Even with Deonte Banks not playing because of a rib injury, the secondary allowed one touchdown and 195 yards passing, including three plays that accounted for 88 yards.

What needs help

The line play. The offensive line allowed six sacks and 14 quarterback hits. Last week, Tommy DeVito was sacked four times in his first start after the release of Daniel Jones and hit so hard late that he missed the Dallas game with a forearm injury. The D-line had an NFL-high 35 sacks in the first eight games. It has one in the last four, including none against Dallas and just three quarterback hits.

Stock up

Lock: Forget the pick six and the lost fumble. Thrown into the starting lineup because of the DeVito injury, the 28-year-old led the Giants to 20 points for only the third time this season. He had a 28-yard run to set up Tyrone Tracy’s TD run on the opening possession and he scored late on an 8-yard run. New York was 2-for-2 in the red zone. Not bad for a third starter in as many weeks.

Stock down

Daboll: With the seven straight losses, it’s hard to see him returning next year.

Injuries

Daboll said DT Dexter Lawrence (elbow) and TE Theo Johnson (foot) sustained long-term and possibly season-ending injuries Thursday. … DT D.J. Davidson (shoulder) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (stinger) also were hurt in the game. DeVito (forearm) was listed as the third quarterback while CB Deonte Banks (rib) and LT Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) were inactive with injuries.

Key number

11 — The Giants have set an NFL record for most consecutive games without an interception.

Next steps

The Giants have more than a week to get ready to play the Saints at MetLife Stadium, where they are winless in six games this season. The time off should give DeVito a chance to get healthy or it will give Lock more time to prepare. Daboll is not sure who will get the next start.

