Bills bulk up defensive front by signing two familiar players: Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills bulked up their interior run defensive front with two familiar players by signing tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Phillips returns to Buffalo for a third stint in a signing that comes a day after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in just two games with the Cowboys this season before landing on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Phillips has 10 years of NFL experience and spent the 2022-23 seasons with the Bills, where he played a run-plugging role. The 2015 second-round draft pick’s first stint with Buffalo came in 2018-19 after the Bills claimed Phillips on waivers.

Jefferson’s signing comes a day after he was released by the Cleveland Browns, for whom he was a healthy scratch the past four games after appearing in the first five. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Jefferson has nine seasons of NFL experience, including 2020 with Buffalo, where he had four starts in 16 games.

The AFC East-leading Bills (7-2) are down two defensive linemen as they prepare to travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts (4-5) on Sunday.

Rookie tackle DeWayne Carter and edge rusher Dawuane Smoot are both on injured reserve with wrist injuries. Carter is eligible to return for Buffalo’s game against San Francisco on Dec. 1, and Smoot will miss at least four games after being placed on IR on Tuesday.

Buffalo has struggled against the run, allowing 120 or more yards rushing five times, including 271 in a 35-10 loss at Baltimore in Week 4. The Bills allowed 149 yards rushing in a 30-27 win over Miami last weekend.

