After a 4-game winning streak, Cardinals ready to enjoy their bye week — but not too much

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray is looking forward to a break from the physical aspects of football, using this bye week to heal a few bumps and bruises that were accumulated after playing 10 games in 10 weeks.

He hopes his teammates are, too.

But the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has some advice for the guys as they disperse for a few days of rest and relaxation.

“I know the bye week can feel like a getaway, but I wouldn’t get too far away from it,” Murray said. “I know I’m not, mentally. You just have to stay locked in. I know we don’t have a game this week, but football will be on my mind.”

It’s no wonder the Cardinals (6-4) are happy to think about football these days. They lead the NFC West and they’re riding a four-game winning streak into the bye week after a dominant 31-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Murray had one of the best games of his career, completing 22 of 24 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 21 yards and two scores. The sixth-year player is currently No. 2 in quarterback rating behind Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Tight end Trey McBride was one of the beneficiaries of Murray’s play on Sunday, catching four passes for 71 yards. All of them gained first downs.

“When you’re in a rhythm, playing good football as a team, you don’t want to stop,” McBride said. “We’ve won three or four in a row now and it’s fun. You just want to keep this thing going.”

What’s working

The Cardinals’ defense has dramatically improved over the past month under second-year coordinator Nick Rallis. Arizona’s strength is in the secondary, where safety Budda Baker is the unquestioned leader. But the team is also getting production from young players like safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, cornerback Garrett Williams and linebackers Jesse Luketa and Xavier Thomas.

What needs help

Arizona’s offensive line has been good for most of the season, but there was a scary moment on Sunday after Jets linebacker Quincy Williams broke free and hit Murray so hard that his helmet flew several yards backward.

Murray laughed off the hit and threw a TD pass three plays later, but the Cardinals understood they got lucky the hit didn’t cause a turnover or injury.

“It’s not a good look when your quarterback gets hit like that, so I’m sure there’s a miscommunication there,” coach Jonathan Gannon said. “We have to do a better job there.”

Stock up

McBride is turning into a star and leads the team with 552 receiving yards. His ability to break tackles and athleticism were on display in the second quarter, when he caught a short pass on third-and-7, broke a tackle to pick up the first down and then hurdled another defender to finish off a 17-yard gain.

Stock down

WR Greg Dortch played a season-low 15 snaps on Sunday. That’s not really an indictment of Dortch’s play. It reflects the reality that he might get squeezed for playing time since Zay Jones is back from suspension and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to improve.

Injuries

S Jalen Thompson (ankle) missed his first game of the season, but Gannon is hopeful he’ll be fine after the bye week. Rookie DL Darius Robinson (calf) still hasn’t made his debut. Gannon is confident he’ll play before the season ends.

Key number

1926 — The last year the Cardinals defense went three straight home games without allowing a touchdown. They beat the Chargers 17-15, the Bears 29-9 and the Jets 31-6, surrendering 10 field goals but no TDs.

Next steps

After the week off, the Cardinals play at NFC West rival Seattle on Nov. 24.

