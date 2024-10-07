Will Levis feeling better with the Titans expecting him back at practice Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have an extra day coming off their early bye, and coach Brian Callahan…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have an extra day coming off their early bye, and coach Brian Callahan is making sure that quarterback Will Levis uses that time for healing his throwing shoulder.

Callahan said Monday that Levis would not practice as the Titans (1-3) try to take advantage of the time spent self-scouting by coaches. The first-year coach said Levis spent much of his bye receiving treatment for the right shoulder hurt in the first quarter of last week’s win over Miami.

Callahan is expecting Levis to return to a normal practice schedule Wednesday and preparing for Sunday’s visit from Indianapolis (2-3).

“We’ll see where he’s at when we practice Wednesday, but yeah, he’s definitely better than he was after the game,” Callahan said.

Levis was hurt reaching the ball out on third down trying to pick up a first down. The second-year quarterback was seen wincing as he threw on the sideline, and backup Mason Rudolph guided the Titans to their first win.

“If he’s good to practice and good to go, then he’s going to play and that’s really, unless it’s affecting his ability to do his job, I don’t think that there’ll be any discussion on that point,” Callahan said of Levis. “Again, if it still hurts a ton and he’s having trouble throwing effectively and all those things, then yeah, it’s a whole different conversation. But again, we’ll just see how the week of practice goes. But I feel pretty good about where he should be at.”

Callahan and the Titans want to give Levis time to develop in his first season with a new coach and offense. The 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky in 2023 currently is tied with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in 2023 out of Florida, for most interceptions in the NFL with six.

Levis also has three fumbles that had Tennessee last in the NFL in takeaway margin going into the bye. Now the Titans at least have company in that miserable category being tied with the Raiders at minus-7.

Even with Richardson’s interceptions, the Colts have eight takeaways for a plus-1 turnover margin.

Rest and treatment should help Levis’ shoulder, but Callahan said every player in the NFL is dealing with something at this point. Callahan said Levis probably won’t be free of pain and simply will have to play through that.

One benefit from Levis’ injury might be having time to watch Rudolph operate Callahan’s offense from the sideline. Callahan said everyone, including himself, learns from watching other players and teams around the league. The Titans coach likes to see how other play-callers operate looking for anything he can learn.

Jeffery Simmons’ status

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons told reporters last week that he had injured the ligament in his elbow that didn’t need surgery, which is called the Tommy John procedure for baseball pitchers. Callahan said Monday that Simmons will work through the week with doctors and training staff and expecting that the lineman will need a couple of weeks to heal. That is why the Titans kept Simmons on the sideline in Miami.

“Ultimately that’s where we landed on it because it would be in his best interest for longevity’s case to keep him out,” Callahan said.

Returning to practice

The Titans will open the three-week window for rookie LB Cedric Gray to see if he’s healthy enough to return from injury reserve after being designated to return Aug. 28.

