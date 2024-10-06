Vikings hold off Rodgers and the Jets for 23-17 win in London to improve to 5-0

LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers had a message for Andrew Van Ginkel after the Vikings linebacker returned an interception 63…

LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers had a message for Andrew Van Ginkel after the Vikings linebacker returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown.

“He told me, too, ‘Christmas came early’ for me,” the humble Van Ginkel said. “I just told him ‘thank you.’”

Minnesota took two more gifts — interceptions — off Rodgers and stayed undefeated by holding on for a 23-17 win over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Despite trailing 17-0 early, the Jets had a chance to drive for a potential winning score in the final minutes. But Stephon Gilmore intercepted Rodgers’ pass intended for Mike Williams and the Vikings improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2016.

Van Ginkel grabbed Rodgers’ quick slant before breaking a tackle and outrunning the Jets linemen down the sideline for a 63-yard score and a 10-0 lead. The linebacker also had a pick-6 in the season opener against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

“I couldn’t believe it happened,” the sixth-year linebacker said. “It’s something that I just read and caught the ball.”

At some point in the second half, he said, “I kind of got close to him and he just made that comment to me.”

Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to make it 20-17 with just over six minutes remaining before Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard hit a 41-yard field goal — his third of the game. Wilson finished with a career-high 13 catches for 101 yards.

A slow start ultimately doomed the Jets (2-3).

Fullback C.J. Ham’s 2-yard run made it 17-0 before the Jets got back in the game when Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 14-yard touchdown pass late in the first half.

Rodgers clutched his left leg after a big hit in the third quarter. But after a roughing the punter call, Rodgers immediately went back onto the field and drove the Jets to the Minnesota 14. They settled for Greg Zuerlein’s 32-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

“They were trying to get me in the (medical) tent … I said ‘Screw it, I’m going back out there,’” he said, describing the injury as a low ankle sprain.

Rodgers threw two first-quarter interceptions — a first for the four-time NFL MVP.

“In a game where you lose by six, plays like that are exponentially highlighted,” he said. “Three turnovers for me is definitely out of character, and I’m disappointed.”

The Jets offense struggled so much last week in a 10-9 loss to Denver that Rodgers and coach Robert Saleh spent much of this past week saying that their relationship is solid.

Reichard kicked a 53-yard field goal to give Minnesota a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. He also had a 54-yarder and has yet to miss this season.

Sam Darnold, who was drafted by the Jets No. 3 overall in 2018, finished 14 of 31 for 179 yards with an interception and one fumble. Justin Jefferson had six receptions for 92 yards for the Vikings.

“We definitely left yards, points out there,” Jefferson said. “We definitely need to fix some things.”

Rodgers was 29 of 54 for 244 yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

The Vikings started the 2009 season 6-0 in Brett Favre’s first year with the team. After the 5-0 start in 2016, the Vikings finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

The Vikings are also the first team to go 4-0 in regular-season international games. All four victories have come in London. The New York Giants, who won the first London game in 2007, can match that perfect record next month when they face the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany.

The Jets also fell behind 17-0 the previous time they played in London when they lost to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Rodgers’ milestone

Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards in regular-season games on a 7-yard pass to Tyler Conklin in the third quarter. He also surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL’s list for total yards passing in both regular-season and playoff games.

Rodgers now has 60,148 yards passing regular-season games.

Injuries

Jets: CB Sauce Gardner was evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter after colliding with a teammate LB Quincy Williams, but returned late in the game … CB Michael Carter II left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and didn’t return … LB C.J. Mosley (toe) was inactive after being limited in practice this week.

Vikings: RB Aaron Jones left in second quarter with a hip problem and was later ruled out. … Darnold left for one play after taking a hit in his midsection in the first quarter. Nick Mullens completed a pass for a first down. Darnold returned and fumbled on the next play.

Up next

Jets: Host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night.

Vikings: Bye week before hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 20.

