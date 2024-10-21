The Patriots lost their sixth straight game, and coach Jerod Mayo is calling his team ‘soft’

The New England Patriots’ six-game losing streak may not hurt as much as their coach calling them soft. After a…

After a 32-16 loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who came into the game tied with New England at the bottom of the NFL with just one win, coach Jerod Mayo admitted what anyone watching his once-proud franchise this season already knew: The Patriots aren’t tough enough to be competitive.

That showed itself in the 171 rushing yards allowed, much of it during a pair of second-half Jaguars possessions in which they ran the ball 18 plays in a row and took a full 15 minutes off the clock.

Still, the Patriots couldn’t stop them.

It also showed itself in New England’s inability to run the ball on offense. The Patriots gained just 38 yards on 15 carries; take away quarterback Drake Maye’s scrambles, and three running backs ran 12 times for 20 yards.

“I felt like we just went out there and played soft. We’re playing soft at the moment,” Mayo said on Monday, repeating his postgame criticism. “And when I say ‘playing soft,’ that means stopping the run, being able to run the ball, and being able to cover kicks, which we weren’t able to do.”

Mayo said he is confident the players can turn it around.

But so far in his first season as Bill Belichick’s replacement, things seem to be getting worse.

What’s working

After preaching the need for a fast start, the Patriots scored on the opening drive of the game for the first time this season. Maye led them on an 11-play, 68-yard drive that culminated in a 16-yard TD pass to JaMychal Hasty to take the lead.

What needs help

The run defense.

The Jaguars led by 15 points in the third quarter when they ran the ball 18 plays in a row, putting together a drive that took 11:18 off the clock (but didn’t result in points) and another that burned 4:24 more.

Even with the outcome decided in the final two minutes and the Jaguars just handing the ball to Tank Bigsby to run out the clock, the Patriots couldn’t stop him from scoring. In all, Bigsby ran for 118 yards and two TDs on 26 carries, and Jacksonville had 171 yards rushing in all.

It was the third straight game New England has allowed at least 170 yards on the ground.

Stock up

A week after turning the ball over three times in his first NFL start, Maye did not commit a turnover. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock down

The special teams that have kept the Patriots in some games let them down on Sunday in London.

Jacksonville scored on a 96-yard punt return in the second quarter, and then after Jahlani Tavai was called for a neutral zone infraction on the extra point attempt, the Jaguars went for 2 and converted.

When the Patriots went for 2 in the fourth quarter in an attempt to make it a one-score game, Ja’Lynn Polk slipped and couldn’t get to Maye’s pass.

Injuries

WR DeMario Douglas left in the third quarter with gastro-intestinal distress. … RB Antonio Gibson was slow getting up after a 9-yard reception in first quarter but returned for the next series. … OL Layden Robinson limped off in first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. … Rookie WR Javon Baker was inactive after missing Friday’s practice with an illness.

Key numbers

5 — A week after throwing three touchdown passes in his first career NFL start, Maye threw two more. He is the first Patriots quarterback ever to throw for five TD passes in his first two starts.

Next steps

The Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday.

