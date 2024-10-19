Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 20

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Oct. 20
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 6, Oceanside, Calif.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Penn at Cornell
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — California at Louisville
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
SECN — Oklahoma at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Pittsburgh
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Skate America 2024, Allen, Texas
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Florida Eagles (Fla.) vs. Dynamic Prep (Texas), Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: California Basketball Club (Calif.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Explorers (Fla.) vs. Utah Prep (Utah), Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: IE Eagles (Calif.) vs. LV Orange (Nev.), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, Game 6
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — New England vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Houston at Green Bay
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Miami at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, Carolina at Washington
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Anaheim
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Teams Championship, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Championship, Las Vegas (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Sevilla at FC Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Fiorentino (Taped)
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Brazil, Group D, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Mexico, Group C, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP Finals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 5
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
