Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Oct. 20 AUTO RACING 3 p.m. ABC — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 20

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 6, Oceanside, Calif.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Penn at Cornell

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — California at Louisville

1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

SECN — Oklahoma at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Pittsburgh

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Skate America 2024, Allen, Texas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Florida Eagles (Fla.) vs. Dynamic Prep (Texas), Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: California Basketball Club (Calif.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Explorers (Fla.) vs. Utah Prep (Utah), Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: IE Eagles (Calif.) vs. LV Orange (Nev.), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — New England vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Houston at Green Bay

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Miami at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, Carolina at Washington

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Teams Championship, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Championship, Las Vegas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Sevilla at FC Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Fiorentino (Taped)

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Brazil, Group D, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Mexico, Group C, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP Finals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 5

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.