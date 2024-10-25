Sports on TV for Oct. 26 – 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Oct. 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. FS2 —…

Saturday, Oct. 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix Sprint, Buriram, Thailand

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Homestead-Miami, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Notre Dame at Navy

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

BTN — Washington at Indiana

CBSSN — Buffalo at Ohio

CW — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPN — Oklahoma at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Tulane at North Texas

ESPNU — Charlotte at Memphis

FOX — Nebraska at Ohio St.

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Missouri at Alabama

ACCN — Wake Forest at Stanford

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

CBS — Illinois at Oregon

CBSSN — Rice at UConn

ESPN — BYU at UCF

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Alabama A&M

FOX — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — Maryland at Minnesota

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at California

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Wyoming

ESPN — Florida St. at Miami

FS1 — West Virginia at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU at Texas A&M

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPNU — S. Dakota at S. Dakota St.

NBC — Penn St. at Wisconsin

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Duke

ESPN2 — Kansas at Kansas St.

TRUTV — San Jose St. at Fresno St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington St. at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Morgan St. at NC Central (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Wisconsin at Purdue

11 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Second Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Third Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan

HARNESS RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown: Night 2, Meadowlands Racing, East Rutherford, N.J.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Clippers at Denver

8 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Napoli

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Everton

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Final

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 27

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Buriram, Thailand

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 7, Anaheim, Calif.

BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine

10 p.m.

FS2 — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

SECN — Exhibition: Illinois at Mississippi

7 p.m.

ACCN — Exhibition: Arizona St. at Duke

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

3 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Southern Cal

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

SECN — LSU at Missouri

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at SMU

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Clemson

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Florida

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Canada 2024, Halifax, Nova Scotia

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Final Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Baltimore at Cleveland, N.Y. Jets at New England, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Detroit, Arizona at Miami, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Green Bay at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, Buffalo at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Denver, Kansas City at Las Vegas, Chicago at Washington

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at San Francisco

PEACOCK — Dallas at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea

1 p.m.

FS2 — CPL Playoffs: York United at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC, Game 1

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Vancouver at LAFC, Game 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn. (DataCast)

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals

Midnight

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds

_____

