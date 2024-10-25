Sports on TV for Oct. 26 – 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Oct. 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix Sprint, Buriram, Thailand
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Homestead-Miami, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
1:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Notre Dame at Navy
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
BTN — Washington at Indiana
CBSSN — Buffalo at Ohio
CW — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPN — Oklahoma at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Tulane at North Texas
ESPNU — Charlotte at Memphis
FOX — Nebraska at Ohio St.
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Missouri at Alabama
ACCN — Wake Forest at Stanford
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
CBS — Illinois at Oregon
CBSSN — Rice at UConn
ESPN — BYU at UCF
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Alabama A&M
FOX — Texas Tech at TCU
FS1 — Maryland at Minnesota
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at California
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Florida St. at Miami
FS1 — West Virginia at Arizona
7:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU at Texas A&M
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
ESPNU — S. Dakota at S. Dakota St.
NBC — Penn St. at Wisconsin
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Duke
ESPN2 — Kansas at Kansas St.
TRUTV — San Jose St. at Fresno St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Colorado
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington St. at San Diego St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Morgan St. at NC Central (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Wisconsin at Purdue
11 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Second Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Third Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan
HARNESS RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown: Night 2, Meadowlands Racing, East Rutherford, N.J.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Clippers at Denver
8 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Napoli
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Aston Villa
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Everton
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Final
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Oct. 27
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Buriram, Thailand
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 7, Anaheim, Calif.
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine
10 p.m.
FS2 — Regional Coverage: PBA: Go Bowling Elite League Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
SECN — Exhibition: Illinois at Mississippi
7 p.m.
ACCN — Exhibition: Arizona St. at Duke
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
3 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Southern Cal
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
SECN — LSU at Missouri
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at SMU
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Clemson
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Florida
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Canada 2024, Halifax, Nova Scotia
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, Apalachicola, Fla.
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Final Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Baltimore at Cleveland, N.Y. Jets at New England, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Detroit, Arizona at Miami, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Green Bay at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, Buffalo at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Denver, Kansas City at Las Vegas, Chicago at Washington
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at San Francisco
PEACOCK — Dallas at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Chelsea
1 p.m.
FS2 — CPL Playoffs: York United at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC, Game 1
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Vancouver at LAFC, Game 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Iceland, Nashville, Tenn. (DataCast)
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals
Midnight
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.