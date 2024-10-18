Sports on TV for Oct. 19 – 20

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Oct. 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Essendon
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
5:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix Sprint, Ventnor, Australia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Miami at Louisville
ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBSSN — Wake Forest at UConn
ESPN — Auburn at Missouri
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Army
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Nebraska at Indiana
FS1 — UCLA at Rutgers
12:45 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Tennessee
ACCN — NC State at California
CBS — Michigan at Illinois
CBSSN — Charlotte at Navy
CW — Hawaii at Washington St.
ESPN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
FOX — Colorado at Arizona
FS1 — Southern Cal at Maryland
TRUTV — New Mexico at Utah St.
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Texas
ESPNU — North Texas at Memphis
FOX — Kansas St. at West Virginia
FS1 — UCF at Iowa St.
NBC — Iowa at Michigan St.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
8 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Stanford
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Air Force
ESPN2 — S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St.
10 p.m.
CW — UNLV at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Utah
11 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Nebraska at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
11 a.m.
FS2 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 5
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 5 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y Rangers at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Genoa
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at Louisville
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Bay
6 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals
12:30 p.m.
T2 — Six Kings Slam Third-Place Match
2 p.m.
T2 — Six Kings Slam Final
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Final
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals
Sunday, Oct. 20
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Ventnor, Australia
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 6, Oceanside, Calif.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Penn at Cornell
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — California at Louisville
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
SECN — Oklahoma at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Pittsburgh
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Skate America 2024, Allen, Texas
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Florida Eagles (Fla.) vs. Dynamic Prep (Texas), Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: California Basketball Club (Calif.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Explorers (Fla.) vs. Utah Prep (Utah), Las Vegas
HGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: IE Eagles (Calif.) vs. LV Orange (Nev.), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — New England vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Houston at Green Bay
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Miami at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, Carolina at Washington
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Anaheim
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Championship, Las Vegas (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Sevilla at FC Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Fiorentino (Taped)
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Brazil, Group D, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Mexico, Group C, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP Finals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Viena-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Viena-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)
