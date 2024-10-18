Sports on TV for Oct. 19 – 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Oct. 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Oct. 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at West Coast

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Essendon

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

5:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix Sprint, Ventnor, Australia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Miami at Louisville

ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

CBSSN — Wake Forest at UConn

ESPN — Auburn at Missouri

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Army

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina

FOX — Nebraska at Indiana

FS1 — UCLA at Rutgers

12:45 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Tennessee

ACCN — NC State at California

CBS — Michigan at Illinois

CBSSN — Charlotte at Navy

CW — Hawaii at Washington St.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

FOX — Colorado at Arizona

FS1 — Southern Cal at Maryland

TRUTV — New Mexico at Utah St.

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Texas

ESPNU — North Texas at Memphis

FOX — Kansas St. at West Virginia

FS1 — UCF at Iowa St.

NBC — Iowa at Michigan St.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Stanford

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Air Force

ESPN2 — S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St.

10 p.m.

CW — UNLV at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Utah

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Nebraska at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

11 a.m.

FS2 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 5

TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 5 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y Rangers at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Genoa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at Louisville

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Bay

6 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Semifinals

12:30 p.m.

T2 — Six Kings Slam Third-Place Match

2 p.m.

T2 — Six Kings Slam Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, Oct. 20

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Ventnor, Australia

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 6, Oceanside, Calif.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Penn at Cornell

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — California at Louisville

1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

SECN — Oklahoma at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Pittsburgh

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Skate America 2024, Allen, Texas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Florida Eagles (Fla.) vs. Dynamic Prep (Texas), Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: California Basketball Club (Calif.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: Explorers (Fla.) vs. Utah Prep (Utah), Las Vegas

HGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — The Border League Pre-Season Tournament: IE Eagles (Calif.) vs. LV Orange (Nev.), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — New England vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Houston at Green Bay

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Miami at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, Carolina at Washington

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Championship, Las Vegas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Sevilla at FC Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Fiorentino (Taped)

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Brazil, Group D, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

5 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Mexico, Group C, Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Almaty-ATP, Ningbo-WTA Finals

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP Finals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Viena-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Viena-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

