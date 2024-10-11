Sports on TV for Oct. 14 – 20

Adv12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Oct. 14
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: First Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
TBA
FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 2
8 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 1
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 1
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets
ESPN2 — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets ( MNF with Peyton and Eli)
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team Caffey, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Tuesday, Oct. 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Memphis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Troy at S. Alabama
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at New Mexico St.
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 2
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at St. Louis
10 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:20 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: Mexico vs. U.S., Guadalajara, Mexico
_____
Wednesday, Oct. 16
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St.
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The St. Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, Old Course and Jubilee Course, St Andrews, Scotland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at Arizona St.
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea
MLB BASEBALL
TBA
FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Buffalo at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — Buffalo at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Colorado
TRUTV — Boston at Colorado
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 3
_____
Thursday, Oct. 17
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Marshall
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Virginia at Florida St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea
MLB BASEBALL
TBA
FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4
5 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Denver at New Orleans
_____
Friday, Oct. 18
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
5:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Duke
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
8 p.m.
FOX — Oregon at Purdue
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at BYU
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea
MLB BASEBALL
TBA
FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 4 (If Necessary)
_____
Saturday, Oct. 19
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 302, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Nebraska at Indiana
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Colorado at Arizona
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
11 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Nebraska at Ohio St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley CC, Gyeonggido, Korea
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS1 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — A.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City
_____
Sunday, Oct. 20
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Del Valle, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Penn at Cornell
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
3 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Pittsburgh
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
TBA
FOX/FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — New England vs. Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m.
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Houston at Green Bay
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Miami at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, Carolina at Washington
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish Primera Division: TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 5 (If Necessary)
_____
