Sports betting: Tampa Bay leads the way with prospects for anytime touchdown scorer

With the NFL almost at the quarter-mark of the season, it’s already been a tough year for fans when it comes to betting against the spread.

There are other NFL betting options, however, including anytime touchdown scorer, meaning if that player scores a touchdown at any time, the bet wins.

Here are some players who are likely to find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Running back

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers, +150

The Atlanta Falcons struggle to stop the run, allowing 145.5 yards per game on the ground this season — 24th in the league. Rookie Bucky Irving, who was selected in the fourth round out of Oregon, has had at least seven carries in each of the first four games and caught six passes out of the backfield.

Jordan Mason, 49ers

Jordan Mason has done an excellent job filling in for Christian McCaffrey (three 100-yard games), and that could continue this week against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed a tie for the most rushing touchdowns through four weeks, so Mason may find the end zone for the fourth time this season.

Najee Harris, Steelers

Najee Harris has yet to score a touchdown this year, but he has a good chance to change that Sunday night against the Cowboys. Dallas is tied with Arizona for allowing the most rushing touchdowns this season. Coming off his worst game of the year — 19 yards on 13 carries against the Indianapolis Colts — look for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense to feed Harris and get him back on track.

Wide receiver

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, +150

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league this season, so Falcons wide receivers aren’t high on the betting list for Thursday Night Football. On Tampa’s side, last week was the first game this year Chris Godwin hasn’t scored a touchdown, so he could get back in the end zone this week with the Buccaneers likely leaning more on the pass against the Falcons defense.

Amari Cooper, Browns

It’s been a tough year for Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns, but facing the Washington secondary this week gives the veteran wide receiver a chance to get back on track with the Commanders allowing the most passing touchdowns in the league. Cooper has just 148 yards receiving over four games, so Cleveland could target him in the passing game.

DJ Moore, Bears

Like Amari Cooper, DJ Moore is off to a rough start with only 189 receiving yards this season, but facing a poor Carolina Panthers defense that is allowing the second-most passing touchdowns should be a good thing. Although he caught only three passes last week, Moore did score his first touchdown of the season. Moore could have a bigger day this week, including finding the end zone.

