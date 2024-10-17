Running back Saquon Barkley faces the Giants for the first time since signing with the Eagles

Philadelphia (3-2) at New York Giants (2-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 3. Against the…

Philadelphia (3-2) at New York Giants (2-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 3.

Against the spread: Eagles 2-3, Giants 3-3.

Series record: Eagles lead 93-88-2.

Last meeting: Giants beat Eagles 27-10 on Jan. 7, 2024, at East Rutherford, N.J.

Last week: Eagles beats Browns 20-16; Giants lost to Bengals 17-7.

Eagles offense: overall (10), rush (6), pass (14), scoring (18).

Eagles defense: overall (20), rush (16), pass (21), scoring (14).

Giants offense: overall (20), rush (24), pass (18), scoring (29).

Giants defense: overall (10), rush (15), pass (12), scoring (T9).

Turnover differential: Eagles minus-6, Giants minus-2.

Eagles player to watch

Barkley faces the team that drafted him second overall in the 2018. In 74 games with New York, Barkley rushed for 5,211 yards — the fourth most in Giants history — and had 47 touchdowns (35 rushing, 12 receiving). He was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent this year.

Giants player to watch

Rookie WR Malik Nabers cleared the concussion protocol and it’s possible he could be returning to the lineup after missing two games. The No. 6 overall draft pick was leading the league with 35 receptions after four weeks. His three touchdowns still lead the team.

Key matchup

Both defensive lines against the left tackle. The Eagles’ Jordan Mailata is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. The Giants are without Andrew Thomas for the rest of the season following foot surgery Wednesday. Backup tackle Fred Johnson or Mekhi Becton could replace Mailata. If Becton moved from right guard, he would have to be replaced. The Giants can have Josh Ezeudu start at left tackle, or move right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to the left side and then start either Evan Neal or Ezeudu at right tackle.

Key injuries

Eagles: Mailata (hamstring) and TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) left the game against the Browns and are out. CB Darius Slay (knee), LB Oren Burks (groin), OLB Jalyx Hunt (ankle) and DT Milton Williams (ankle) are on the injury report. … Giants: Thomas is done for the season. DT Dexter Lawrence (hip), OLB Brian Burns (groin), P Jamie Gillan (hamstring), RB Devin Singletary (groin), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle), WR Darius Slayton (groin) are on the injury report.

Series notes

The Eagles have won 5 of 6 and 13 of 16. They are 9-5 at MetLife Stadium and had won five straight before dropping a game in the final week of last season.

Stats and stuff

Philadelphia: QB Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns last week and had a season-high 126.1 rating. His 43 TDs rushing are tied with Steve Young for third most by a quarterback in NFL history. He hasn’t thrown an interception in 5 of 6 NFC East road games. … Barkley has more than 115 yards from scrimmage in four games this season. … WR A.J. Brown had six catches for 116 yards and a TD last week. WR Devonta Smith also caught a TD. He has caught a TD in three of past four against Giants. … LB Josh Sweat has a sack in two straight. … LB Nakobe Dean had a season-high 12 tackles against the Browns. … DT Jalen Carter has his first sack last weekend. … The Giants are 0-3 at home. … QB Daniel Jones has not thrown an interception in his past three games against the Eagles. … Rookie RB Tyrone Taylor ran for his first TD last week. … WR Wan’Dale Robinson has had at least five catches in his past four games. … WR Darius Slayton caught a TD in both games against the Eagles in 2023. … DT Dexter Lawrence is tied for second in the NFL with seven sacks. … OLB Azeez Ojulari had two sacks last week. …Rookie S Tyler Nubin leads the Giants with 39 tackles. … The defense has not allowed more than 21 points in the past five games, and has not intercepted a pass in that span.

Fantasy tip

Jalen Hurts. In the first game between the teams last season — the Eagles quarterback ran eight times for 34 yards and a touchdown and completed 24 of 38 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown on Christmas Day in a 33-25 win. He also had an interception returned for a TD by Adoree Jackson.

