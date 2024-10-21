Raiders are beating themselves during 3-game losing streak

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders host a Kansas City Chiefs team this Sunday that seems to spend every game…

Just the opposite of Las Vegas.

It’s little coincidence the Raiders have in the past three weeks committed 10 giveaways and 25 penalties for 201 yards and lost all three games. Two of those included double-digit penalties and the third had especially costly infractions. The Raiders also had at least three turnovers in each game.

“We’ve got to stop beating ourselves with turnovers, with penalties,” coach Antonio Pierce said Monday. “When opportunities are there, we have to make them. We’re not doing that right now.”

The Raiders are in all sorts of hurt, some of it literal. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to be out at least a month with a broken thumb, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and a handful of players are gone for the season.

At 2-5, the Raiders have the Chiefs coming to town and then a trip to Cincinnati before their bye week. Even after Las Vegas returns to play, it’s difficult finding a lot of victories on its schedule.

Barring a turnaround, much of the outside talk about this organization will center around its future and what offseason moves can be made.

Not that Pierce wants to hear any of it.

“There’s still a lot of football left,” Pierce said. “The season’s not over. We’re not tanking. We’re not trying to lose games to do anything better for the future. Hell, we’re trying to be the best team we can. And, right now, we’re not a good team.”

Pierce said the attitude on the team was on trying to get better and that “everybody was pissed off” after Sunday’s 20-15 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

“We can’t get comfortable with losing,” Pierce said. “That’s first and foremost. These guys are in here today, they’re out there working out and doing everything they need to do to get themselves ready to play. We’ve got another big game this week. We get paid to play 17 weeks, right? I don’t think we went into the season (believing) they would win every game. Didn’t expect to lose three in a row, but that’s where we’re at now.”

What’s working

The Raiders have some of the NFL’s best special teams units. Daniel Carlson accounted for all the points at LA by going 5 for 5 on field goals and has made 13 of 15 for the season. AJ Cole averaged 47.5 yards per punt, landing one inside the 20-yard line, and is second in the league with a 52.2-yard gross average.

What needs help

Las Vegas converted on 3 of 15 third downs against the Rams, which falls in line with the Raiders’ season-long struggles. They are 28th in the league with a 31.1% conversion rate. The number is roughly the same if the Raiders go for it on fourth down. They also are 28th in that area with a 30% conversion rate.

Stock up

Rookie Brock Bowers is already becoming an elite tight end. Against the Rams, he caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 93 yards. He’s the fourth tight end in NFL history with a game of at least 10 receptions in one of his first seven weeks and the first since Jace Amaro in 2014. Pro Football Focus has Bowers as the highest-graded tight end.

Stock down

Pierce has been dealt a lousy hand with an inept offense, no franchise quarterback and serious injuries to some key players. And never mind the Davante Adams mess. But Pierce hasn’t helped himself with some curious in-game decisions dating to last season. The latest was kicking a field goal with 2:46 left and down eight points on fourth-and-goal at the 9 rather than taking a shot at the end zone.

Injuries

There was hope Meyers could return this past weekend, so maybe he will be back to face Kansas City.

Key number

7 — The Raiders have trailed by double digits in all seven games. The other teams in the past 30 seasons to open a season like that were Miami in 2019, Jacksonville in 2013 and Washington in 1998.

Next steps

Las Vegas hosts the undefeated, two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

