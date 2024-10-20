QB Richardson’s late scoring drives send Colts past Dolphins 16-10

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson didn’t even bother to look at the stats on Sunday. All he cared about was…

All he cared about was the win.

After missing almost three full games with an injured right hip, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback returned to action, took advantage of Tyler Goodson’s first NFL touchdown and led the Colts to two fourth-quarter field goals to get past the Miami Dolphins 16-10.

“We expected to come into this game and get the win, that was our whole mindset,” Richardson said. “It makes me feel good that we got the ‘W’ even though the offense was struggling a little to find consistency.”

It was more than a little.

Whether it was rust, the Dolphins stingy defense or a combination of both, Richardson went just 10 of 24 with 129 yards through the air and rushed 14 times for 56 yards on a day the Colts (4-3) produced just 284 total yards and one TD, Goodson’s 7-yard run to tie the score at 10 early in the third quarter.

Still, Indy managed to take the lead on Matt Gay’s 22-yard field goal with 8:41 left, extended the lead on Gay’s 38-yarder with 1:51 to go and got a fourth down stop at the Indianapolis 33-yard line to seal its fourth win in five weeks. The Colts have won three straight home games to pull within one game of AFC South-leading Houston (5-2).

“Obviously, we want to finish with touchdowns down there,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said. “We’ve got to be better, I’ve got to be better (on play calls), but we found a way to win the game and that’s what matters.”

Miami (2-4), again, couldn’t overcome its miscues while losing yet another quarterback, Tyler Huntley, to an injury in the third quarter. Huntley did not return and Tim Boyle finished the game.

Huntley was 7 of 13 with 87 yards, one TD and ran five times for 20 yards before leaving midway through the third quarter after hurting his throwing shoulder.

Boyle was 8 of 13 with 74 yards and while Devon Achane had 15 carries for 77 yards and Jonnu Smith caught seven passes for 96 yards and the Dolphins lone touchdown, Tyreek Hill had only one catch for 8 yards and Jaylen Waddle caught only one pass for 11 yards.

The NFL’s lowest-scoring team knows Hill and Waddle must be more involved.

“They were phenomenal all game. They’ve looked at their role in an expansive way,” coach Mike McDaniel said after losing the fourth time in five weeks. “When you run the ball 40 times, it does minimize your opportunities.”

And yet the Dolphins still had a chance to tie the score on a 54-yard field goal with 5:14 to go. But Jason Sanders’ kick clanked off the upright, keeping the Dolphins in a 13-10 deficit.

Miami and Indy combined for just one score in the first 29 minutes — Huntley’s 10-yard TD pass to Smith on third-and-goal midway through the first quarter.

Sanders made a 33-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the first half and Gay matched it with a 52-yarder on the final play of the second quarter to get the Colts within 10-3.

Things didn’t change much in the second half.

Indy converted Raheem Mostert’s fumble into Goodson’s TD run with 9:08 left in the third quarter and it stayed that way until Indy converted Alec Ingold’s fumble into the second of Gay’s three field goals with 8:41 left in the game.

“My team has to trust in me to just go out there and make plays and just do what I do,” said Richardson, who had a new haircut for his return. “It’s just about keep doing me, keep doing what I’m doing despite struggling a little bit in the first half and a little bit in the second, they still trusted me to to call plays and make some plays.”

Clark honored

Former tight end Dallas Clark became the newest member of the Colts Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. His name and the years he played, 2003-11 now appear above the south end zone.

Clark played 11 seasons in the NFL, the first nine with Indy after the Colts drafted him in the first round. He finished his Colts career with 649 receptions, 4,887 yards, 46 TDs, two Super Bowl appearances and one All-Pro selection. Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James were among the attendees.

Rough start

The Colts had planned to have the retractable roof and the window in the north end zone open on a warm, sunny day. But mechanical problems forced the team to keep the roof closed.

“Roof closed due to operational issues,” team owner Jim Irsay posted on Twitter before the game. “Very disappointing. Apologies to our fans.”

Up next

Dolphins: Host Arizona next Sunday.

Colts: Begin a two-game road trip next Sunday at Houston.

