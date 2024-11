New York (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK JETS — HOUSTON: LB Azeez…

New York (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK JETS — HOUSTON: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, RB Dameon Pierce, S Jimmie Ward, OG Jarrett Patterson, CB Myles Bryant. NEW YORK: RB Israel Abanikanda, S Tony Adams, S Ashtyn Davis, LB C.J. Mosley, CB Qwan’tez Stiggers, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT Carter Warren.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.