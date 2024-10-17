NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

DENVER BRONCOS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DENVER: CB Pat Surtain II, QB Zach Wilson, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, OT Alex Palczewski, TE Greg Dulcich, LB Dondrea Tillman, DT Eyioma Uwazurike. NEW ORLEANS: QB Derek Carr, TE Taysom Hill, RB Jordan Mims, WR Chris Olave, OG Cesar Ruiz, DT Khalen Saunders, LB Pete Werner.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.