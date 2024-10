NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS…

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BUFFALO: RB James Cook, S Mike Edwards, LB Joe Andreessen, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, G/C Will Clapp, DT Ed Oliver. NEW YORK: T Carter Warren, OL Max Mitchell, RB Israel Abanikanda, DE Braiden McGregor, WR Malachi Corley, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB Michael Carter II.

