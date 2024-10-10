Live Radio
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 10, 2024, 6:53 PM

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Joshua Dobbs (emergency QB), OL Ben Bartch, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Brayden Willis, DL Jordan Elliot, K Jake Moody. SEATTLE: CB Riq Woolen, LB Trevis Gipson, C Olu Oluwatimi, G Sataoa Laumea, WR Dareke Young, DT Byron Murphy II, DE Myles Adams.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up