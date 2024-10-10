NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Joshua Dobbs (emergency QB), OL Ben Bartch, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Brayden Willis, DL Jordan Elliot, K Jake Moody. SEATTLE: CB Riq Woolen, LB Trevis Gipson, C Olu Oluwatimi, G Sataoa Laumea, WR Dareke Young, DT Byron Murphy II, DE Myles Adams.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.