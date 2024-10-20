Jets will be without cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II against Steelers and Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets will be without cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II against the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets will be without cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Both players were made inactive for the primetime showdown. Reed is dealing with a groin injury suffered in last Monday’s loss to Buffalo. Carter, the Jets’ slot cornerback who was ruled out Friday, will miss a second straight game with back issues.

The Jets will be facing a Pittsburgh offense led by Russell Wilson. The 13-year veteran is expected to make his debut for the Steelers after spending most of the first six weeks recovering from a calf injury.

New York also made offensive tackle Carter Warren, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, edge rusher Braiden McGregor, wide receiver Malachi Corley and running back Israel Abanikanda — who starred at the University of Pittsburgh — inactive.

Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is inactive again after making the gameday roster for the first time last week against Las Vegas. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) will miss a second straight game and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson is out for a third straight contest with an ankle injury. Pittsburgh rookie center Zach Frazier is out with an ankle injury. Ryan McCollum will start in place of Frazier.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, safety Damontae Kazee and running back Aaron Shampklin are also inactive for the Steelers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.