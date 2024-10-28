Jets are off to a ‘painful’ 2-6 start because of mistakes and a lack of execution by talented roster

When D.J. Reed looks at the New York Jets’ record through their first eight games, the cornerback thinks there’s no…

When D.J. Reed looks at the New York Jets’ record through their first eight games, the cornerback thinks there’s no way they should be sitting at 2-6.

Not even close.

“It’s painful because we’re losing by four points, a field goal, two points, one point,” Reed said Monday. “It’s like we’re just coming up right short. I feel like we’re finding ways to lose because we have a talented roster.”

On paper, yes. But a season that started with expectations of making a long run through the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers leading the way has been derailed.

The Jets are at a low point after losing 25-22 to the New England Patriots on Sunday — a game in which they held the lead until the closing minute.

“It just seems like in a crucial moment,” tight end Tyler Conklin said, “we seem to make mistakes that you can’t make when you want to win football games in this league.”

And New York’s defense, considered a strength of the team entering the season, failed to finish off what Reed said “should’ve been a win.”

Instead, it was the latest debacle in what is now a five-game losing streak — with four of the defeats by one score — that has the Jets and their fans wondering if it can get any worse.

“I know this season is probably crazy watching this because I know, like, the talent of this team, it doesn’t make sense,” Reed said. “So I know that’s how the fans feel, most certainly.

“I know that they’re probably flabbergasted.”

Owner Woody Johnson sensed things weren’t going in the right direction when he stunningly fired Robert Saleh as coach on Oct. 8 and replaced him with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim. The Jets are 0-3 since.

Ulbrich changed offensive play callers, switching from Nathaniel Hackett to Todd Downing. New York also traded for Davante Adams and finally got edge rusher Haason Reddick on the field after he ended his prolonged holdout.

And somehow things are worse.

With the NFL’s trade deadline of Nov. 5 rapidly approaching, general manager Joe Douglas now faces a question that seemed silly just a few weeks ago: Should the Jets be sellers and, in effect, call it a season?

“You know, my mindset and my perspective on life is to finish whatever I started,” Reed said. “Right now we’re 2-6, which is horrible. It’s horrible, but my mindset is we could still win out. That’s my mindset, which, you know, might sound crazy to a lot of people, but that’s how I approach it.”

What’s working

Not much. The offense, defense and special teams units are all taking turns with mistakes and lack of execution.

“You’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and say: ‘What can I do better? What can I do to prepare better?’” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “I’m not saying that guys aren’t doing that. But we’ve got to figure out ways when it becomes clutch time in the game to seize the opportunity and not just coast through and be all right with, you know, the mistakes and stuff like that.”

What needs help

It’s a lengthy list that seems to grow with each game. The offense’s failure to be consistent is glaring, and a lot of that falls on the shoulders of Rodgers. With the quarterback 40 and coming off a torn Achilles tendon last season, it would’ve been unrealistic to think Rodgers would resemble the MVP-like performer he was just a few years ago.

But Rodgers has looked his age at times this season, and knee, ankle and hamstring injuries the past few weeks have compounded things. The Jets need to start faster, allow Rodgers to get into a rhythm and hope the struggling defense — with Ulbrich saying Monday he’ll remain the play caller — can make late stands.

Stock up

DL Quinnen Williams. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has been off to a slow start but had a solid game against the Patriots, with 1 1/2 sacks to give him 3 1/2 for the season. Williams also had four pressures, three tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Stock down

K Greg Zuerlein. If the veteran kicker made his two misses — an extra point and a 44-yard field goal — the Jets likely would be in a little bit better shape. Zuerlein has missed six field goals this year and his job is in jeopardy: Ulbrich said New York was bringing in kickers for a tryout Tuesday.

Injuries

LB C.J. Mosley suffered a stinger in his neck during pregame warmups and Ulbrich said Mosley will meet with neck and spine specialists this week. … RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (chest), DL Leki Fotu (knee) and safeties Tony Adams (hamstring) and Ashtyn Davis (concussion) missed the game at New England and their availability for this week was uncertain.

Key number

6 — That’s how many takeaways the Jets have, ranking among the fewest in the NFL.

What’s next

The Jets have a quick turnaround, with a home game on Thursday against the Houston Texans.

“I think guys are looking forward to a short week,” Moses said, “to get this taste out of our mouth and go out there and compete with the Texans.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.