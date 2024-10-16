Former rugby star Rees-Zammit ‘loving every moment’ as he tries to crack Jaguars roster

WATFORD, England (AP) — A day after rubbing shoulders with Prince William, Louis Rees-Zammit was back to work with the…

WATFORD, England (AP) — A day after rubbing shoulders with Prince William, Louis Rees-Zammit was back to work with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Welshman is on the Jaguars’ practice squad as a wide receiver after he had initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a running back.

A position switch and dropping from NFL royalty to a struggling team hasn’t fazed the 23-year-old Rees-Zammit.

“I’m loving every moment being in this league,” he said at a news conference Wednesday ahead of Jacksonville’s game against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium in a matchup of 1-5 teams.

Rees-Zammit, who participated in drills with the receivers and on special teams, was one of the world’s most exciting rugby players when he quit the sport in January to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

A longtime football fan, Rees-Zammit then signed with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions but ultimately didn’t make Kansas City’s roster.

New team, new playbook — same goal.

“I’m just working hard every day to try and do what I can do to get an opportunity. Whenever that comes then I’m going to take it with both hands,” he said.

He refers to the playbook frequently.

“It’s taken a lot of my time because I want to try and learn this as quick as possible to be able to go out there and not have to think on a play,” he said. “I just want to be able to play fast and kind of know everything.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said practice squad players “are a play or two away from being elevated to the roster.” He urged Rees-Zammit to “continue to work and embrace his role.”

“We love his skill set, his talent, his speed, his physicality,” Pederson said. “He’s got great size. Just learn, just continue to learn, and just be patient, opportunity will come.”

Rees-Zammit was on hand for Jacksonville’s 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He chatted pregame with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. From a marketing perspective, the league would love for Rees-Zammit to make it big as part of the NFL’s push for international growth.

Rees-Zammit said being a wide receiver “allows me to use my speed a lot more” than at running back.

“I’ve got to just focus on the small details,” he said, “and then wait for an opportunity to come.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.