NFL News

Houston’s Nico Collins leaves with hamstring injury early in second quarter against Bills

The Associated Press

October 6, 2024, 2:53 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston receiver Nico Collins left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and the team said he wouldn’t return.

Collins, who entered the game leading the NFL with 489 yards receiving, scored on a 67-yard reception that put the Texans up 14-3 early in the second quarter. He didn’t appear to be injured on the field but immediately went into the medical tent.

He remained in the tent for a few minutes before walking to the locker room.

Collins, who had a career-high 12 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown last week, had two catches for 78 yards Sunday before his injury.

