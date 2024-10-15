Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 7

There are few guarantees in fantasy football, but these players are as close as you’ll get to a sure thing…

Quarterbacks

Start: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers vs Ravens

Mayfield is second in QB fantasy points on the season, yet somehow there are 13 signal-callers who are more widely owned in fantasy going into Week 7. Maybe that will change after this Sunday, when Mayfield could post elite fantasy numbers, whether the Buccaneers win or lose. Mayfield is averaging almost 24 fantasy points a game over the season, and this week he’ll face a Ravens team that is a top-five matchup for opposing QBs. The Ravens are also a bottom-five matchup for opposing RBs, so the Bucs will need to attack them through the air.

Other locks:

—Jalen Hurts vs Giants

—Andy Dalton at Commanders

—Jayden Daniels at Panthers

—Jordan Love vs Texans

Avoid: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs at 49ers

Mahomes is relying on name recognition to stay relevant in fantasy this season, as he’s just QB24 on the season. Averaging fewer than 14 fantasy points per game in 2024, Mahomes will face a 49ers team that isn’t the juggernaut it’s been in the past but still manages to give teams fits. Minus what would have been his No. 1 WR in Rashee Rice, Mahomes will rely on a short passing game and his running backs.

Running backs

Start: Chuba Hubbard, Panthers at Commanders

Hubbard is off to a strong start. He didn’t score in Week 6 as he had in the three previous games, but he still topped 100 all-purpose yards against a stout Falcons defensive front. It could be much easier this week when the Panthers will go up against a Commanders team that’s a top-10 matchup for opposing running backs.

Other locks:

—Tony Pollard at Bills

—Joe Mixon at Packers

—JK Dobbins at Cardinals

—Bijan Robinson vs Seahawks

Avoid: Josh Jacobs, Packers vs Texans

Jacobs is one of the least efficient backs in the league, and what’s worse is that the rest of the Packers offense is so potent. Jordan Love and company have a strong passing game. Jacobs gets ample carries, but Emanuel Wilson is eating into his workload with close to double-digit touches in Week 6. In an unenviable matchup with Houston’s top-10 run defense in Week 7, Jacobs could underwhelm.

Wide receivers

Start: Tank Dell, Texans at Packers

Dell is finally getting loose, now that he’s healthy and Nico Collins is out for the time being. In Week 6, Dell led the team in targets (nine), picking up 57 yards and a score against a middling Patriots secondary. His outlook is even better this week, as Dell will face Green Bay. They’re a top-10 matchup for opposing WRs, and Dell is primed to take advantage.

Other locks:

—DeVonta Smith at Giants

—Jordan Addison vs Lions

—Zay Flowers at Buccaneers

—Diontae Johnson at Commanders

Avoid: Brandon Aiyuk, Chiefs vs 49ers

Aiyuk had 147 yards in Week 5, before a quiet Week 6. He only managed two catches for 37 yards last week against Seattle, and his matchup in Week 7 is even worse, as he’ll face the Chiefs vaunted secondary. With only one game of more than 50 yards so far this season, avoid Aiyuk in this tough matchup.

Tight ends

Start: Evan Engram, Jaguars vs Patriots

Engram is back and playing spectacularly, catching all 10 of his team-leading targets in Week 6 for 102 yards against the Bears. No worse for wear after missing four games with a hamstring injury, Engram could continue to roll this week against the Patriots.

Other locks:

—Cade Otton vs Ravens

—Dalton Schultz at Packers

—Kyle Pitts vs Seahawks

—Trey McBride vs Chargers

Avoid: Tucker Kraft, Packers vs Texans

Kraft has rendered Luke Musgrave obsolete in the Packers offense, with big games in Weeks 4 and 5. Going over 130 total yards and catching three combined TDs, Kraft cooled off considerably in Week 6, when Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs returned to the lineup. Kraft is the fourth option at best when the Packers WRs are healthy, and he’s likely to be bottled up by Houston’s strong TE defense in Week 7.

