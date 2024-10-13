Williams throws 4 TDs and TE Kmet handles long snaps for Bears in 35-16 rout of Jaguars in London

Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes as the Chicago Bears held a tea party celebration in the end zone in a 35-16 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Bears players celebrate after Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) scored his side's third touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(AP/Ian Walton) Bears players celebrate after Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) scored his side's third touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(AP/Ian Walton) LONDON (AP) — Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet faced his biggest fear in football with no notice.

In a snap, you might say.

Kmet scored two touchdowns and was called into emergency long-snapping duties in Chicago’s 35-16 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The tight end successfully snapped after each of Caleb Williams’ four TD passes and D’Andre Swift’s 1-yard plunge as the Bears (4-2) won their third straight game for the first time in nearly four years.

“Definitely not a position I envisioned playing in the NFL — ever,” said Kmet, who caught a pair of second-quarter touchdown throws. “(It’s) my biggest worry going into the game.”

After long snapper Scott Daly left the game early with a knee injury, Kmet got the call. Even though he’s the designated emergency long snapper — because the team found out he did it in high school — he only takes a couple of snaps a week in practice.

“Thankfully didn’t have to do any punt scenarios,” he added.

No, punting was not a worry. The Bears punted after their first two drives, and not again.

Keenan Allen also caught two touchdown passes. He led a tea party celebration after his 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and his second score gave Chicago a 28-10 early in the fourth.

“When he’s in a groove like that, and all the balls are catchable, it’s pretty easier to play receiver,” Allen said of Williams. “Week in, week out, he gets better. Obviously, when we pick up the tempo, he’s a lot more comfortable. He’s able to see things faster, and defenses can’t do all the moving around.”

The Jags (1-5) started fast but Gabe Davis dropped a pass in the end zone — after he was whistled for a false start — and Jacksonville settled for a field goal on its opening drive.

Davis later caught two second-half touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence — the second made the score 35-16.

Kmet broke two tackles on a 31-yard touchdown reception to give Chicago a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when the Bears mixed in no-huddle to spark their offense.

Williams found Kmet in the end zone with 13 seconds left in the half to complete an 85-yard drive than included the rookie quarterback scrambling for 23 yards on one play and 19 on another.

“Obviously, you study, you watch, and do all these other things. But, you know, once the ball snaps, you have to have that post-snap read and know what you have to do and be confident about it,” Williams said.

Williams, the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, finished 23 of 29 for 226 yards with the four TD passes and one interception. He picked up 56 yards on four carries.

Kmet had five receptions for 70 yards. Swift ran 17 times for 91 yards.

Jags coach Doug Pederson, who got a vote of confidence from owner Shad Khan on Saturday, told the NFL Network at halftime while trailing 14-3 that his team had “self-inflicted wounds.”

Pederson was asked after the game if he feels he still has Khan’s full support. He responded: “I do. I was just with him, and I do.”

“We have to figure out how to just get out of our way and just play football,” Pederson said. “I say that, and it sounds easy, but it’s tough. It’s a tough game to play. We didn’t expect to be here in this spot, and, hey, now we have to find a way to get out of it.”

Jags tight end Evan Engram, who returned from a hamstring injury that cost him four games, fumbled after a reception on Jacksonville’s first drive of the third quarter. The Bears turned that into points when Allen scored his first touchdown with the team.

Lawrence completed 23 of 35 passes for 234 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. Engram had 10 catches for 102 yards.

It’s Chicago’s first three-game winning streak since late in the 2020 season.

Sights & sounds

Louis Rees-Zammit, the Welsh rugby star who is on Jacksonville’s practice squad, made the trip and chatted with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the field before the game. Goodell has led the league’s push for international growth.

Injuries

Jaguars: S Darnell Savage and CB Jarrian Jones were evaluated for concussions after colliding in the third quarter.

Bears: Long snapper Scott Daly (knee) was hurt after Chicago’s second punt and was ruled out. … DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) was ruled out in the second half. … The Bears played without two starters in their secondary: S Jaquan Brisker (concussion from last week) and CB Tyrique Stevenson (calf injury from practice Thursday)

Up next

Jaguars: Stay in London and “host” the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

Bears: Bye week and then at the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.