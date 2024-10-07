Caleb Williams and the Bears have another big opportunity after dominating the Panthers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears did exactly what they wanted against one of the…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears did exactly what they wanted against one of the worst teams in the NFL.

They have another big opportunity this week.

The Bears again meet a team near the bottom of the league when they face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after dominating the lowly Carolina Panthers 36-10 on Sunday.

“We have Jacksonville and they present issues like every other team does and we’ve got to deal with those issues and then we have to focus on our execution,” coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday.

The Bears’ execution against Carolina was pretty good all around.

Chicago (3-2) set season highs in scoring and yards (424) and turned three takeaways into 16 points. It added up to the Bears’ second straight win after back-to-back losses and their most lopsided victory since a 29-3 romp over the New York Giants in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

Williams delivered his best performance to date.

The No. 1 overall draft pick completed 20 of 29 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns to DJ Moore and zero interceptions. His 126.2 passer rating was the best by a Bears rookie since the AFL-NFL merger. The previous high was Jim McMahon’s 121.1 against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 26, 1982, was the previous high.

Gervon Dexter had his fourth sack and a fumble recovery, and Kevin Byard had his 29th interception.

What’s working

The passing game. Williams was able to make some big throws in this one after relying more on short passes the previous week. He found a wide-open Moore on a crossing pattern early in the game for a 34-yard touchdown and delivered a 30-yard dart to him for a TD late in the first half. Williams also had a 26-yard pass to Cole Kmet.

“He made a couple awesome catches this week in practice, and just building the confidence and trust between each other; and trusting this offense between everybody,” Williams said. “Offensive line, running backs, protection, the routes and what depth to run it at, how many steps and things like that, going through reads and a bunch more. We need to keep building, keep going. Great win. But definitely not settled on this.”

What needs help

The run defense. The Bears were 18th against the run coming into the game and gave up 97 yards to Chuba Hubbard. He broke through a big hole for a 38-yard score that gave Carolina a short-lived 7-0 lead. Of course, it was all Bears after that. The defense came through with four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception while holding the Panthers to 292 yards, so it was a good day overall for that group.

Stock up

RB D’Andre Swift. He came up big in the second straight game, with 120 yards from scrimmage and a TD. He ran for 73 yards and a touchdown and added 47 yards receiving after picking up 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown the previous week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Stock down

RG Nate Davis. It doesn’t look as though Davis will be back in the lineup anytime soon. The Bears are using Matt Pryor at right guard and opted to keep him there rather than have him move to left guard when Teven Jenkins left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Bill Murray took over at left guard, instead.

Injuries

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) did not travel with the team. He reported symptoms Monday afternoon and was diagnosed in the evening. He could rejoin the team this week if he clears protocol, and the Bears have not ruled him out for the game. … Jenkins traveled with the team to London, though his status for the game is in question after he left the win over Carolina with an ankle injury. “We’ll see where it is as we go through the week,” Eberflus said. Jenkins has also been dealing with a rib issue. … DL Zacch Pickens (groin) and DB Terell Smith (hip) did not accompany the team.

Key number

8 — The Bears have won eight straight at Soldier Field, the longest current home-field winning streak in the NFL. It’s their best run since they won 10 straight starting in the 2005 season and running into 2006.

Next steps

The Bears will try to make it three straight wins for the first time since a three-game run late in the 2020 season when they play Jacksonville in London on Sunday.

