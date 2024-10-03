Browns DE Alex Wright having season-ending triceps surgery. Loss a blow to Cleveland’s D-line depth

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright will miss the remainder of the season with a triceps…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright will miss the remainder of the season with a triceps injury sustained in the second week of the season.

Wright posted on social media Thursday that he will undergo surgery. The team confirmed Wright’s procedure ahead of practice.

The 24-year-old said on Instagram that he initially strained his triceps during a joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings in August. He had an MRI following the Week 2 win against Jacksonville, but was still dealing with pain.

“Somehow it became Freak (sic) accident because I didn’t even use my right arm on the play,” Wright wrote.

Wright said a recent MRI revealed a partial tear that requires surgery.

“Anybody who knows me know I love football to death but (No.) 91 is going to be alright for sure,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

The loss of Wright is a significant blow to Cleveland’s defensive line depth.

A third-round pick in 2022 from Alabama-Birmingham, Wright has just one sack this season, but it was a big one. He dropped Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter to help seal the Browns’ only win on Sept. 15.

