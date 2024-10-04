Bills WR Khalil Shakir, DT Austin Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp ruled out against Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills are already missing suspended pass rusher Von Miller. Now, they will face the…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills are already missing suspended pass rusher Von Miller. Now, they will face the Texans on Sunday without leading receiver Khalil Shakir, Austin Johnson at defensive tackle and Taylor Rapp at safety.

The Bills (3-1) announced Friday that Shakir, Johnson and Rapp would join Vonn on the sidelines when they face the Texans (3-1). Vonn was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL, which announced the suspension Tuesday, did not give a reason for Miller’s penalty.

Shakir, who has 18 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns, is out with an ankle injury. Johnson is out with an oblique injury while Rapp is out with a concussion.

The good news is starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson could return with both listed as questionable.

Bernard has been out with a pectoral injury from Week 2 while Johnson broke his right forearm in the team’s opener last month.

