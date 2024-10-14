Bills running back Cook out vs. Jets, who get back linebacker Mosley and offensive tackle Moses

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is out against the New York Jets on Monday…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is out against the New York Jets on Monday night because of a toe injury.

Cook, who has 309 yards rushing and four touchdowns, was listed as questionable for the game after not practicing early in the week and being limited Saturday.

Ty Johnson and Ray Davis will likely handle the bulk of carries in Cook’s absence, but the Bills also promoted Frank Gore Jr. — son of the NFL’s third-leading career rusher who had one-year stints with each team at the end of his career that ended after the 2020 season.

The younger Gore was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss and will make his NFL debut.

Josh Allen will have Khalil Shakir back after the wide receiver missed last week with an injured right ankle. Shakir has been Allen’s most reliable option, having caught 18 of 19 passes thrown in his direction with a team-leading 230 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson also returns for the Bills after breaking his right forearm in the season opener.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury. Also inactive for Buffalo are offensive lineman Will Clapp, linebackers Joe Andreessen and Edefuan Ulofoshio, and safety Mike Edwards.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is back for the Jets after missing the past three games with a toe injury. Right tackle Morgan Moses also returns from a two-game absence because of an injured knee.

The Jets activated defensive tackle Leki Fotu from injured reserve before the game, and he’s set to make his debut with New York.

Among the Jets inactives are: running back Israel Abanikanda, wide receiver Malachi Corley, offensive linemen Carter Warren and Max Mitchell, edge rusher Braiden McGregor and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Tight end Anthony Firkser and safety Jalen Mills were promoted from the practice squad by the Jets, and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes was released to make room for Fotu.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.