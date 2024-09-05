The New York Giants kick off their 100th season against the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota (7-10) at New York Giants (6-11) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Vikings by 1 1/2. Series…

Minnesota (7-10) at New York Giants (6-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Vikings by 1 1/2.

Series record: Minnesota leads 18-13.

Last meeting: Giants beat Vikings 31-24 on Jan. 15, 2023, in a wild-card game in Minneapolis.

Vikings offense: overall (10), rush (29), pass (4), scoring (22)

Vikings defense: overall (16), rush (8), pass (24), scoring (12)

Giants offense: overall (29), rush (16), pass (31), scoring (30)

Giants defense: overall (27), rush (29), pass (19), scoring (26)

Turnover differential: Vikings minus-12; Giants plus-12.

Vikings player to watch

WR Justin Jefferson. Despite missing seven games last season to an injury, Jefferson hit the 1,000-yard mark and set an NFL record with the most receiving yards (5,899) over a player’s first four seasons. He had 12 catches for 133 yards and a TD in the most recent regular-season meeting with the Giants on Dec. 24, 2022. With the richest non-QB contract in league history, Jefferson must now quickly forge a connection with new QB Sam Darnold to help the Vikings get off to a solid start this season.

Giants player to watch

Daniel Jones. The 27-year-old is starting his sixth season and he is coming off ACL surgery after a poor season that had him limited to six games. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 needs to regain the level of play he showed in 2022 when he threw 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and led New York to its first playoff berth since 2016.

Key matchup

Vikings OL vs. Giants DL. The Vikings have one of the best tackle tandems in the league with Christian Darrisaw on the left and Brian O’Neill on the right, but the interior remains a question with Blake Brandel a new starter at LG and Ed Ingram returning for a third season at RG despite some rough stretches over the past two years. Giants DT Dexter Lawrence was a major disruptor against the Vikings two seasons ago, and now they’ve added two-time Pro Bowl pick Brian Burns as an edge rusher opposite 2022 No. 5 overall draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2023.

Key

injuries

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson started the season on the PUP list, in the final stage of recovery from a torn ACL in Week 16. He had 13 catches in the 2022 regular-season win over New York. … The Vikings lost rookie QB J.J. McCarthy and CB Mekhi Blackmon, who was slated for a spot in the nickel defense, to season-ending knee injuries in training camp. … The Giants have four injuries with starting ILB Micah McFadden and return specialist Gunner Olszewski dealing with goin injuries, while starting safety Dane Belton (back) and backup quarterback Drew Lock (abdomen). All four were limited at practice Wednesday. Their status for Sunday is uncertain.

Series notes

The Vikings have won 8 of 11 games since 2005. The Giants’ most recent win in the 2022 wild-card game gave them a 3-1 advantage in postseason games, highlighted by the 41-0 triumph in the NFC title game in 2000. … The Vikings and Giants haven’t met in a season opener since 1969.

Stats and stuff

The Vikings have their season opener on the road for just the second time in the past eight years. They lost at Cincinnati in 2021. … Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Jets, returns to MetLife Stadium with his fourth team. The backup for the NFC champion 49ers last season, Darnold has 63 TDs and 56 interceptions in 66 games with a 21-35 career record in 56 starts. … New Vikings RB Aaron Jones had 584 rushing yards over his last five games last season with the Packers, including two playoff games. … Vikings safety Harrison Smith begins his 13th season, at age 35 the oldest DB in the league who’s on an active roster. Smith has 34 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2012, tied with Patrick Peterson for the most over that span. … The Vikings will debut new kicker Will Reichard, a sixth-round draft pick from Alabama, after letting Greg Joseph go in free agency. … Daniel Jones enters his sixth season having thrown for 12,512 yards and run for another 1,914. He had thrown 62 TDs and run for 13. … New RB Devin Singletary steps in for Saquon Barkley. He had a career-high 898 yards rushing with Houston last season. … WR Wan’Dale Robinson led the Giants with 60 catches last season. … Burns has had 46 sacks and 59 tackles for losses since entering the NFL in 2019. … Lawrence is one of six DL with 50-plus tackles in each of past four seasons. ILB Bobby Okereke played every defensive down last season tied his career high with 149 tackles. … CB Deonte Banks tied for fifth among rookies with 11 passes defended. … S Jason Pinnock had a career-high 85 tackles in ‘23. … The Giants have not scored in the first half of their season opener in Daboll’s first two seasons.

Fantasy tip

Giants WR Malik Nabers. The LSU rookie was the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and he has shown the ability to go deep and turn short passes into big gains. With the Vikings playing a pressure defense, he’ll get his chance to go one on one. The 21-year-old averaged a nation-high 120.7 yards receiving, finishing with 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

