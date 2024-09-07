Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Sept. 8 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 8

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano Adriatico, Italy

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross Women: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The zMAX Dragway – Round SMX Playoff 1, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Ohio St. at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — UCLA at Kentucky

SECN — Ohio St. at Auburn

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Marquette at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Florida

CYCLING

5 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage- 14 miles, Distrito Telefónica to Madrid, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh

4:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at San Diego

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Buffalo, New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Miami

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Tennessee at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, Denver at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cleveland, Washington at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Rams at Detroit

PEACOCK — L.A. Rams at Detroit

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Marathons

6 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Final

7:45 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Gold Final

10 a.m.

CNBC — Powerlifting – Women’s 86+kg, Men’s 107+kg Finals

10:40 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Marathons

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2024 Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony: From Paris

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Luxembourg vs. Belarus, Group K, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

11:55 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Denmark vs. Serbia, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Portugal vs. Scotland, Group A, Lisbon, Portugal

9 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Bonaire, Group C, Rincon, Caribbean Netherlands

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at NJ/NY

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Austria vs. Japan, Group E, Bogotá, Colombia

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at New York

