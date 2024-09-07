Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 8

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 8
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano Adriatico, Italy
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross Women: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The zMAX Dragway – Round SMX Playoff 1, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Ohio St. at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — UCLA at Kentucky
SECN — Ohio St. at Auburn
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Marquette at Notre Dame
2 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Florida
CYCLING
5 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage- 14 miles, Distrito Telefónica to Madrid, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh
4:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Francisco at San Diego
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Buffalo, New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Miami
FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Tennessee at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, Denver at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cleveland, Washington at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — L.A. Rams at Detroit
PEACOCK — L.A. Rams at Detroit
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Marathons
6 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Final
7:45 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Gold Final
10 a.m.
CNBC — Powerlifting – Women’s 86+kg, Men’s 107+kg Finals
10:40 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Marathons
2 p.m.
CNBC — 2024 Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony: From Paris
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Luxembourg vs. Belarus, Group K, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
11:55 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Denmark vs. Serbia, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Portugal vs. Scotland, Group A, Lisbon, Portugal
9 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Bonaire, Group C, Rincon, Caribbean Netherlands
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at NJ/NY
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Austria vs. Japan, Group E, Bogotá, Colombia
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at New York
