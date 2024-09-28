Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 29

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ciudad Real, Spain
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ciudad Real, Spain
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Arkansas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
3 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
3 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Louisville
SECN — Texas at LSU
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Michigan
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
Noon
NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Box Championships, Canada vs. U.S., Gold-Medal Game, Utica, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Box Championships, Canada vs. U.S., Gold-Medal Game, Utica, N.Y.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, Denver at N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, L.A. Rams at Chicago, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Arizona, New England at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Baltimore
PEACOCK — Buffalo at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa, Sudbury, Ontario
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 1
