Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 29

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Indonesian Grand Prix, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ciudad Real, Spain

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ciudad Real, Spain

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

3 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Louisville

SECN — Texas at LSU

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Michigan

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

Noon

NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Box Championships, Canada vs. U.S., Gold-Medal Game, Utica, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Box Championships, Canada vs. U.S., Gold-Medal Game, Utica, N.Y.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, Denver at N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, L.A. Rams at Chicago, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Arizona, New England at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Baltimore

PEACOCK — Buffalo at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa, Sudbury, Ontario

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 1

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.