Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Sept. 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at West Coast

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA SuperMotocross: World Championship Final, Las Vegas (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tirerack.com Battle of the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — California at Wake Forest

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at SMU

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Louisville

3 p.m.

SECN — Buffalo at Florida

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Morocco vs. Portugal, Group E, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: France vs. Iran, Group F, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

Noon

CW — LIV Golf League: Team Championship – Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Boston OR Atlanta at Miami

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Indianapolis, Houston at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Pittsburgh,

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, Green Bay at Tennessee, Philadelphia at New Orleans, Denver at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Las Vegas, Miami at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Dallas, San Francisco at L.A. Rams, Detroit at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Kansas City at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Toronto

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Detroit City FC

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Juárez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Utah at NJ/NY

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. North Korea, Final, Bogotá, Colombia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 3 Day Session

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 1

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs – First Round: Indiana at Connecticut, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.