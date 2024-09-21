Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 22

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at West Coast
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA SuperMotocross: World Championship Final, Las Vegas (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C. (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tirerack.com Battle of the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — California at Wake Forest
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at SMU
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Louisville
3 p.m.
SECN — Buffalo at Florida
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Morocco vs. Portugal, Group E, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: France vs. Iran, Group F, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
Noon
CW — LIV Golf League: Team Championship – Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Boston OR Atlanta at Miami
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Indianapolis, Houston at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Pittsburgh,
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, Green Bay at Tennessee, Philadelphia at New Orleans, Denver at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Las Vegas, Miami at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Dallas, San Francisco at L.A. Rams, Detroit at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Atlanta
PEACOCK — Kansas City at Atlanta
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Toronto
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Detroit City FC
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: D.C. at Philadelphia
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Juárez
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Utah at NJ/NY
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. North Korea, Final, Bogotá, Colombia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 3 Day Session
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 1
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs – First Round: Indiana at Connecticut, Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1
