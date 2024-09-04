Sports on TV for Sept. 9 – 15

Adv07 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 9 COLLEGE GOLF 9:30 a.m. GOLF — The…

Adv07

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 9

COLLEGE GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Jets at San Francisco

ESPN — N.Y. Jets at San Francisco

ESPN2 — N.Y. Jets at San Francisco (ManningCast)

_____

Tuesday, Sept. 10

COLLEGE GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Baltimore at Boston

10 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Cincinnati

_____

Wednesday, Sept. 11

COLLEGE GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Texas

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Seattle

_____

Thursday, Sept. 12

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Texas St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Buffalo at Miami

_____

Friday, Sept. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: TBA

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

5 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 at the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)

4:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — UNLV at Kansas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Duke at Penn St.

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

7 a.m.

GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

Midnight

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Phoenix

_____

Saturday, Sept. 14

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mission 200 at the Glen, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

6 p.m.

FS1 — SuperMotocross: From Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — LSU at South Carolina

ESPN — Memphis at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Tulsa

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Alabama at Wisconsin

FS1 — North Texas at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at Florida

CBS — Notre Dame at Purdue

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — Oregon at Oregon St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Appalachian St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Troy at Iowa

6:30 p.m.

CW — Mississippi at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

ESPN — UTSA at Texas

TRUTV — Kennesaw St. at San Jose St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Kentucky

CBS — Colorado at Colorado St.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — UCF at TCU

FS1 — Air Force at Baylor

NBC — Indiana at UCLA

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Mississippi River presented by SEVIIN, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

NBC — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville

_____

Sunday, Sept. 15

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Creighton at Louisville

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Stanford

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

9 a.m.

GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

Noon

NBC — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From The Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, San Francisco at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Carolina, Cleveland at Jacksonville, Las Vegas at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Dallas, Tampa Bay at Detroit, Indianapolis at Green Bay, Seattle at New England, N.Y. Giants at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — L.A. Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Houston

PEACOCK — Chicago at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Houston at Washington

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.