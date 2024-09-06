Sports on TV for Sept. 9 – 15

Adv07
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 9
COLLEGE GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Angels at Minnesota
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — N.Y. Jets at San Francisco
ESPN — N.Y. Jets at San Francisco
ESPN2 — N.Y. Jets at San Francisco (ManningCast)
Tuesday, Sept. 10
COLLEGE GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Baltimore at Boston
10 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Cincinnati
Wednesday, Sept. 11
COLLEGE GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia Tech
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Texas
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Seattle
Thursday, Sept. 12
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Texas St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, First Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Buffalo at Miami
Friday, Sept. 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: TBA
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
5 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 at the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)
4:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — UNLV at Kansas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Duke at Penn St.
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
7 a.m.
GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
Midnight
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Phoenix
Saturday, Sept. 14
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mission 200 at the Glen, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
6 p.m.
FS1 — SuperMotocross: From Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — LSU at South Carolina
ESPN — Memphis at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Tulsa
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Alabama at Wisconsin
FS1 — North Texas at Texas Tech
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at Florida
CBS — Notre Dame at Purdue
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Oregon at Oregon St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Appalachian St. at East Carolina
FS1 — Troy at Iowa
6:30 p.m.
CW — Mississippi at Wake Forest
7 p.m.
ESPN — UTSA at Texas
TRUTV — Kennesaw St. at San Jose St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Kentucky
CBS — Colorado at Colorado St.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — UCF at TCU
FS1 — Air Force at Baylor
NBC — Indiana at UCLA
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Mississippi River presented by SEVIIN, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
NBC — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville
Sunday, Sept. 15
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Creighton at Louisville
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Stanford
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Final Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
9 a.m.
GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
Noon
NBC — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: From The Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, San Francisco at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Carolina, Cleveland at Jacksonville, Las Vegas at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Dallas, Tampa Bay at Detroit, Indianapolis at Green Bay, Seattle at New England, N.Y. Giants at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Rams at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Houston
PEACOCK — Chicago at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Houston at Washington
