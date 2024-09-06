Sports on TV for Sept. 7 – 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Sept. 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Sept. 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Finals: Carlton at Brisbane, Qualifying Final

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix Sprint, Misano Adriatico, Italy

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arkansas at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse

BTN — Bowling Green at Penn St.

CBSSN — Army at FAU

ESPN — Kansas St. at Tulane

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Troy at Memphis

FOX — Texas at Michigan

PEACOCK — Rhode Island at Minnesota

12:45 p.m.

SECN — McNeese St. at Texas A&M

3:30 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Kentucky

ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina

BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

CBS — Iowa St. at Iowa

CBSSN — Temple at Navy

ESPN2 — California at Auburn

FOX — Baylor at Utah

FS1 — S. Dakota at Wisconsin

NBC — N. Illinois at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — N. Illinois at Notre Dame

TRUTV — Idaho at Wyoming

4 p.m.

ESPNU — UTSA at Texas St.

4:15 p.m.

SECN — MTSU at Mississippi

4:30 p.m.

CW — Marshall at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Air Force

ESPN — South Florida at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Wake Forest

FS1 — Kansas at Illinois

TRUTV — Georgia Southern at Nevada

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — W. Michigan at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt

NBC — Colorado at Nebraska

PEACOCK — Colorado at Nebraska

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Houston at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian St. at Clemson

10 p.m.

FOX — Texas Tech at Washington St.

PEACOCK — Boise St. at Oregon

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Liberty at New Mexico St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

BTN — Utah St. at Southern Cal

CYCLING

5:30 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20 – 106 miles, Villarcayo to Picón Blanco, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (4:05 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Houston (4:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Texas, Chicago White Sox at Boston, Minnesota at Kansas City

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (8:40 p.m.)

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

7 a.m.

CNBC — Cycling – Men’s & Women’s Road Race Finals

8:05 a.m.

CNBC — Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

9 a.m.

CNBC — Handycycling Relay – Mixed Team Relay

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Final

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — Para Swimming – Finals

1 p.m.

CNBC — Blind Soccer – Bronze Final

NBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Gold Final

3 p.m.

CNBC — Para Track & Field – Finals

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final

5 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Marathons

6 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Final

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Faroe Islands vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Toftir, Faroe Islands

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League One: Shrewsbury Town at Wrexham AFC

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Ireland vs. England, Group B, Dublin

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Group C, Eindhoven, Netherlands

4 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Canada, Kansas City, Kan.

9:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland at Washington

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group C, Bogotá, Colombia

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Kansas City

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Bay

TENNIS

4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Sept. 8

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano Adriatico, Italy

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross Women: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The zMAX Dragway – Round SMX Playoff 1, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Ohio St. at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — UCLA at Kentucky

SECN — Ohio St. at Auburn

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Marquette at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Florida

CYCLING

5 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage- 14 miles, Distrito Telefónica to Madrid, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh

4:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at San Diego

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Buffalo, New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Miami

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Tennessee at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, Denver at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cleveland, Washington at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Rams at Detroit

PEACOCK — L.A. Rams at Detroit

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

CNBC — Marathons

6 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Final

7:45 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Gold Final

10 a.m.

CNBC — Powerlifting – Women’s 86+kg, Men’s 107+kg Finals

10:40 a.m.

CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Marathons

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2024 Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony: From Paris

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Luxembourg vs. Belarus, Group K, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

11:55 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Denmark vs. Serbia, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Portugal vs. Scotland, Group A, Lisbon, Portugal

9 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Bonaire, Group C, Rincon, Caribbean Netherlands

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at NJ/NY

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Austria vs. Japan, Group E, Bogotá, Colombia

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at New York

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.