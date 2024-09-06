Sports on TV for Sept. 7 – 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Sept. 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Finals: Carlton at Brisbane, Qualifying Final
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix Sprint, Misano Adriatico, Italy
11 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Arkansas at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Syracuse
BTN — Bowling Green at Penn St.
CBSSN — Army at FAU
ESPN — Kansas St. at Tulane
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Troy at Memphis
FOX — Texas at Michigan
PEACOCK — Rhode Island at Minnesota
12:45 p.m.
SECN — McNeese St. at Texas A&M
3:30 p.m.
ABC — South Carolina at Kentucky
ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina
BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland
CBS — Iowa St. at Iowa
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
ESPN2 — California at Auburn
FOX — Baylor at Utah
FS1 — S. Dakota at Wisconsin
NBC — N. Illinois at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — N. Illinois at Notre Dame
TRUTV — Idaho at Wyoming
4 p.m.
ESPNU — UTSA at Texas St.
4:15 p.m.
SECN — MTSU at Mississippi
4:30 p.m.
CW — Marshall at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose St. at Air Force
ESPN — South Florida at Alabama
ESPN2 — Virginia at Wake Forest
FS1 — Kansas at Illinois
TRUTV — Georgia Southern at Nevada
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.
BTN — W. Michigan at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt
NBC — Colorado at Nebraska
PEACOCK — Colorado at Nebraska
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Houston at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
ACCN — Appalachian St. at Clemson
10 p.m.
FOX — Texas Tech at Washington St.
PEACOCK — Boise St. at Oregon
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Liberty at New Mexico St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
BTN — Utah St. at Southern Cal
CYCLING
5:30 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20 – 106 miles, Villarcayo to Picón Blanco, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (4:05 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Houston (4:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Texas, Chicago White Sox at Boston, Minnesota at Kansas City
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (8:40 p.m.)
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
7 a.m.
CNBC — Cycling – Men’s & Women’s Road Race Finals
8:05 a.m.
CNBC — Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
9 a.m.
CNBC — Handycycling Relay – Mixed Team Relay
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Final
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — Para Swimming – Finals
1 p.m.
CNBC — Blind Soccer – Bronze Final
NBC — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Gold Final
3 p.m.
CNBC — Para Track & Field – Finals
3:30 p.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final
5 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — Marathons
6 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Final
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Faroe Islands vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Toftir, Faroe Islands
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League One: Shrewsbury Town at Wrexham AFC
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Ireland vs. England, Group B, Dublin
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Group C, Eindhoven, Netherlands
4 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Canada, Kansas City, Kan.
9:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Portland at Washington
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group C, Bogotá, Colombia
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at Kansas City
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Louisville at Bay
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle
Sunday, Sept. 8
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano Adriatico, Italy
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross Women: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The zMAX Dragway – Round SMX Playoff 1, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Ohio St. at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — UCLA at Kentucky
SECN — Ohio St. at Auburn
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Marquette at Notre Dame
2 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Florida
CYCLING
5 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage- 14 miles, Distrito Telefónica to Madrid, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh
4:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Francisco at San Diego
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Buffalo, New England at Cincinnati, Houston at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Miami
FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, Tennessee at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Minnesota at N.Y. Giants
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, Denver at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cleveland, Washington at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — L.A. Rams at Detroit
PEACOCK — L.A. Rams at Detroit
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
CNBC — Marathons
6 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Final
7:45 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Gold Final
10 a.m.
CNBC — Powerlifting – Women’s 86+kg, Men’s 107+kg Finals
10:40 a.m.
CNBC — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Gold Final (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Marathons
2 p.m.
CNBC — 2024 Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony: From Paris
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:05 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Luxembourg vs. Belarus, Group K, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
11:55 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Denmark vs. Serbia, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations Group Stage: Portugal vs. Scotland, Group A, Lisbon, Portugal
9 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Bonaire, Group C, Rincon, Caribbean Netherlands
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Houston at NJ/NY
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Austria vs. Japan, Group E, Bogotá, Colombia
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ABC — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at New York
