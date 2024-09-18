Sports on TV for Sept. 23 – 29

Adv21 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 23 COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m. ESPNU —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 23

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at BYU

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jacksonville at Buffalo

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Cincinnati

_____

Tuesday, Sept. 24

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA League Bowler Championships: Finals, Portland, Maine (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2

_____

Wednesday, Sept. 25

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at Kansas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at TCU

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2

_____

Thursday, Sept. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Army at Temple

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

Prime Video — Dallas at N.Y. Giants

_____

Friday, Sept. 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: TBD

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Kubota Tractor 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer (Welterweights), New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Oregon

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

1 p.m.

GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

_____

Saturday, Sept. 28

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

CW — N. Illinois at NC State

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Georgia St.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV

PEACOCK — Louisville at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Clemson

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Alabama

ESPNU — MTSU at Memphis

NBC — TBA

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Utah

11 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston at Orlando

_____

Sunday, Sept. 29

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Arkansas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Louisville

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

Noon

NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, Denver at N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, L.A. Rams at Chicago, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Arizona, New England at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Baltimore

PEACOCK — Buffalo at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC

_____

