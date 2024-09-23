Sam Darnold is thriving with the Vikings while getting the most support he’s had in the NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The knee injury that sent Sam Darnold to the sideline late in the third quarter was deemed…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The knee injury that sent Sam Darnold to the sideline late in the third quarter was deemed minor enough by the Minnesota Vikings for him to return to the field after missing just one play, when the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd roared with approval and relief upon the sight of him jogging back to the huddle.

Finding a supportive environment in the NFL sure goes a long way toward success for a quarterback.

“The fans’ reaction meant everything to me,” said Darnold, who threw four touchdown passes without a turnover for the Vikings in a 34-7 victory over Houston on Sunday that left them as one of only two unbeaten teams in the NFC. “Just not only that, but my entire time here in Minnesota has been amazing.”

For most of the league and much of this fan base, the arrival of Darnold in free agency did little to move the excitement meter. He signed a one-year contract to be a fill-in, essentially, after serving as the backup for a San Francisco 49ers team that reached the Super Bowl.

All of the offseason hype for the Vikings centered on rookie J.J. McCarthy, the 10th pick in the NFL draft who’ll have every opportunity in the coming years to become the dynamic young quarterback for the franchise to build around after six seasons with veteran Kirk Cousins yielded only one win in the playoffs.

Now that McCarthy is recovering from knee surgery that has delayed his debut until next year at the earliest, this edition of the Vikings squarely rests on Darnold’s strong right arm that had produced a 21-35 career record as a starter over his stints with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

The impression Darnold left from those struggles with flawed teams was a significant reason why the external outlook for the Vikings was so tepid, with preseason BetMGM Sportsbook odds setting their win total at 6 1/2.

But there was never any skepticism about Darnold’s ability to throw the ball down the field, even if inaccuracy and misreads persisted. He’d never had a wide receiver like Justin Jefferson before. He found a quarterback-friendly coach in Kevin O’Connell. The intensity of playing in the New York media market as the third pick in the 2018 draft was long gone once he arrived in Minnesota.

O’Connell has raved about Darnold’s ability to not only quickly grasp his complex offense but improve his footwork in the pocket as an underrated key to making the scheme work. His third touchdown pass on Sunday, the only one that didn’t come on third down, was a prime example of seasoned and sound play.

Darnold calmly flipped through his progression from receiver Brandon Powell to tight end Johnny Mundt and then with a slight pivot left to receiver Jalen Nailor, who was cutting across the middle of the end zone from the back side of the formation. Darnold zipped a throw in just the right place to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead.

“Feet, eyes, ball, location, a thing of beauty,” O’Connell said.

What’s working

Just about everything on defense. The pass rush with a league-leading 16 sacks gets the most attention, but the Vikings are third in the NFL with an average of 3.57 yards per rush allowed.

What needs help

Darnold didn’t find much to work with on deep routes against the Texans, with only one passing play that exceeded 25 yards. Jefferson did his usual damage with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, but the absence of Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson makes a difference over time in the frequency of openings.

Stock up

Nailor has a touchdown reception in each of the first three games, proving his capability as the primary sidekick to Jefferson in the passing attack even if he might be best suited as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Addison.

Stock down

Linebacker Brian Asamoah III and cornerback Akayleb Evans, two members of the unfulfilling top half of the team’s 2022 draft class, are clearly considered special teams players and emergency fill-ins at this point after a series of additions this year for depth and experience on defense. With starter Ivan Pace Jr. out against the Texans, veteran backup Kamu Grugier-Hill and versatile safety Josh Metellus took Pace’s spot. Evans has played only three defensive snaps this year.

Injury report

Addison (ankle) missed his second straight game on Sunday, but O’Connell said he’s optimistic about his return this week along with Pace (quadriceps, ankle) and outside linebacker Dallas Turner (knee), who were also inactive against the Texans. The earliest Hockenson (knee) is eligible to return to the active roster is next week, though with the bye in Week 6 the Vikings could easily buy the two-time Pro Bowl tight end more time with his recovery and wait until after that.

Key number

20-0 — The record under O’Connell for the Vikings in games with an even or plus turnover margin.

Up next

The Vikings again face a tough test this week at NFC North rival Green Bay (2-1), their first September visit to Lambeau Field in five years. The following week brings yet another measuring stick, a “home” game in London against four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Jets (2-1).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.