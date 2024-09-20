Patriots say it’s not time yet to turn to Drake Maye at starting quarterback

Jacoby Brissett isn’t the problem. Drake Maye isn’t the solution. So the New England Patriots will go another week —…

Jacoby Brissett isn’t the problem. Drake Maye isn’t the solution.

So the New England Patriots will go another week — at least — with the veteran journeyman Brissett at starting quarterback before turning things over to Maye, the rookie first-round draft pick and acknowledged quarterback of the future.

“It’s still status quo,” coach Jerod Mayo said Friday, a day after the team’s 24-3 loss to the New York Jets. “Jacoby’s still our starting quarterback, and we’ve got to be ready to support him. There are 11 guys out there on offense, so it’s everyone.”

After a surprisingly good start to the season — beating Cincinnati and going to overtime against Seattle — the Patriots crashed in their AFC East opener Thursday night against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Brissett completed 12 of 18 passes for 98 yards and was sacked five times, limping away from one of the 10 hits he took.

“It’s football. I’m supposed to get hit. I didn’t sign up for this sport to not get hit, so I don’t really pay attention to that,” Brissett said after spending most of the game trying to avoid a Jets pass rush that overwhelmed the injury-riddle Patriots offensive line.

“Those guys, they’re battling their (butts) off, man. And I tip my hat to them,” Brissett said. “It’s not an easy job. Honestly, I don’t want that job. But I respect those guys for going out there and just trying their best, and that’s all you can ask for, man. It’s just, give me your best. I’m going to give them my best and at the end of the day, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Brissett was pulled in the final five minutes and replaced by Maye, who went 4 for 8 for 22 yards in his NFL debut but was sacked twice in his lone series on the field — including one to end the game.

Mayo said he considered keeping the rookie off the field to protect him. “But at the same time I thought it was too good of an opportunity for him to get out there and get some experience,” the coach said.

What’s working

It’s not great when the punter is the star, but Bryce Baringer’s five punts averaged 49 yards, and three were downed inside the Jets 20.

What needs help

The offensive line mostly held things together the first two games but it all came apart on Thursday night. The seven sacks matched the most the team has allowed since Scott Zolak and Hugh Millen were brought down eight times by Ted Marchibroda’s Indianapolis Colts in 1992.

“It was bad in all phases,” center David Andrews said. “We weren’t really able to get into a rhythm, and some things we thought were going to work didn’t, we didn’t execute it good enough.”

Stock up

The team’s 2025 draft position. The odds on the Patriots finishing with the NFL’s worst record are 11-1, fourth-shortest in the league.

Stock down

RB Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. He also fumbled in each of them, but the Patriots recovered both.

On Thursday night, he had the team’s first turnover of the season and ran for just 23 yards on six carries.

Injuries

The offensive line is in shambles. Starting left tackle Vederian Lowe (knee) and left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) didn’t play. Sub LT Caedan Wallace and LG Michael Jordan both left the game injured in the fourth quarter. Center David Andrews (hip) and right tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist) played after being listed as questionable.

Key number

139 — The second-fewest yards for the Patriots in any game since start of 1993 season, trailing only the 119 against the Jets in Week 18 of last year.

What’s next

The Patriots visit San Francisco on Sept. 29.

